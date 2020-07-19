IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020

shares
comments
Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 7:50 PM

Graham Rahal says that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team is fulfilling its promise, following a third place at Iowa Speedway, his second podium finish in five races.

RLL appeared to be struggling in practice, Rahal in particular looking abysmally slow on Friday afternoon, almost 2mph off the next slowest car. Then in qualifying, he was only 21st of the 22 cars on the first lap (which decided the grid for Race 1), and then he and teammate Takuma Sato were only 19th and 20th on the second lap (qualifying for Race 2).

In Race 1, Sato and Rahal would finish 10th and 12th, one and two laps down on the winner respectively, although Sato led 49 laps through strategy. However, lessons learned from the day before were applied on Saturday, and both cars finished second practice in the Top 10. Sato then had to make an extra stop to counteract vicious oversteer, but Rahal rose from 19th on the grid to finish third, beating other lowly starters Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske-Chevrolet and Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda. He also finished less than one second behind runner-up Will Power.

“I think we actually had the best car on track tonight,” he told NBCSN immediately afterward. “We passed a ton of cars. It was just hard at the end when Will was driving on the same line as me. It was difficult up high to get the grip to go by…

“It was a great run right there and just a good rebound for our team after starting in the back. I’m super excited with P3, and we’re moving up in the championship [sixth]. The entire team worked awfully hard.”

The 31-year-old, now in his eighth season with the team co-owned by his legendary father Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, has suffered misfortunes since he last went to victory lane, conquering the double-header at Belle Isle, Detroit in 2017. Teammate Sato has scored three wins in the intervening period, but two of them were strategic/lucky rather than showing outright pace. The other, at Barber Motorsports Park last year, was a dominant performance from pole position, and there Rahal joined his teammate on the front row but suffered mechanical failure.

This season Rahal has been strong in four of the six races held so far and has had a noticeable edge over Sato.

“I feel like we've made some great gains,” said Rahal. “I think a lot of people over the last couple years knocked our team quite a lot. Our guys kept their heads down.

“We're a contender. This [event] would be the first one you'd say, ‘Hey, they're not in the ballpark’, but then I think we rebounded pretty well.”

Regarding the next two races – his home track at Mid-Ohio on Aug. 9 and the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 – Rahal said he’s very positive.

“I think we ought to be very, very good at Mid-Ohio based on what I saw at Indy GP and based on what I saw at Road America,” he commented. “I feel good about it. I'm excited to go home.

“I'm super confident going to Indy. I feel that we ought to be very, very good there. My engineer, Allen [McDonald], is somewhat of an Indy specialist. He's kind of known for that.

“So I feel very good about what we should get going there. I think Indy should be a place that we are amongst the strongest. I'm excited for that.”

Next article
Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before

Previous article

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before

Trending Today

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery
MotoGP / MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

ASCoT: Don Droud Jr joins Bobby Sparks team
Sprint / Sprint

ASCoT: Don Droud Jr joins Bobby Sparks team

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program
NHRA / NHRA

Joe Gibbs Racing To End Drag Racing Program

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020
IndyCar / IndyCar
1h

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before
IndyCar / IndyCar

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden dominates for first win of 2020
IndyCar / IndyCar

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden dominates for first win of 2020

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Graham Rahal
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

2
MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

3
Formula 1

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

2h
4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
Sprint

ASCoT: Don Droud Jr joins Bobby Sparks team

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020
IndyCar

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before
IndyCar

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden dominates for first win of 2020
IndyCar

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden dominates for first win of 2020

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat
IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.