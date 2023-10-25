Rasmussen joins Ed Carpenter Racing in partial campaign for 2024
Ed Carpenter Racing announced the arrival of 2023 Indy NXT champion Christian Rasmussen for a partial IndyCar campaign for next season.
The 23-year-old Dane will contest the road and street events in the team’s #20 Chevrolet-powered entry, along with being in a third entry for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
“I am very excited to join Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season!” Rasmussen said.
“It is a dream come true and something I’ve been working towards for a long time now. I want to thank Ed Carpenter and Tim Broyles for the opportunity and I’m ready to get to work and show everyone what we can do!”
Rasmussen, who was only nine years old when he claimed his first karting championship in Denmark, arrived in the United States in 2018 and started on a path toward IndyCar the following year. He is only the second driver in history after Kyle Kirkwood to earn a championship in each open-wheel junior category that ascends to IndyCar - USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021) and Indy NXT (2023).
Rasmussen becomes the sixth Indy NXT champion to race for team owner Ed Carpenter, which comes after testing for the team at Barber Motorsports Park last month.
“Christian is a driver that has really stood out during his climb through the Road to Indy program and he showed his ability to be a real closer in the second half of his Indy NXT championship run,” Rasmussen said.
“He did an excellent job when we tested him at Barber Motorsports Park last month and showed that he is fully ready to take the next step into the NTT IndyCar Series. We are excited to add him to our lineup and we are anticipating a successful 2024 season!”
ECR is transitioning back to a model the team utilized for many years, splitting the #20 between the talents of two drivers. Carpenter will drive the six oval events in the #20 entry. Both will be entered in the Indianapolis 500 alongside Rinus VeeKay, driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet. VeeKay, who is also 23 and will be competing in entering his fifth season in IndyCar and step into a veteran role as ECR’s senior full-time driver.
ECR President Tim Broyles added, “Christian is someone we have had our eye on for quite a while. He has proven that he is qualified to be a part of the NTT IndyCar Series and we are pleased that Ed Carpenter Racing is able to provide him with this well-deserved opportunity.”
