Subscribe
IndyCar
News

Rasmussen was hours away from losing ride during Indy NXT title run

Incoming IndyCar Series rookie Christian Rasmussen admitted last year’s road to the Indy NXT championship was nearly ended prematurely due to funding issues.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
Christian Rasmussen

A native of Copenhagen, Denmark, Rasmussen is preparing for a partial season in 2024 with Ed Carpenter Racing, primarily focused on road and street events in addition to the Indianapolis 500.

The lifelong dream of advancing to IndyCar comes with the aid of $850,000 for claiming the 2023 Indy NXT title with HMD Motorsports following a dominant run of five wins, eight podiums, 10 top-five finishes and 13 top 10s in 14 races.

However, that achievement, which came in only his second season in top developmental category, nearly slipped away on multiple occasions.

“I am out of a very regular family, and obviously I've had great support from investors and sponsors during the way,” said Rasmussen, 23.

“But most of the budgets for each year has come from the scholarships. That was why like last year was very hard for us because that was the first time in a while where we didn't have a scholarship, or I didn't have a scholarship.

“We had to find a full budget. That proved to be very hard. We pushed through, but not without issues. Like three times during the year, we were less than 24 hours from losing my ride, which was hard. But we pushed through, made it happen, and still won the championship, which got me into IndyCar.”

Christian Rasmussen, HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

Christian Rasmussen, HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Those issues began even before the season-opener in St. Petersburg, with another at the midway point of the year. Even more gut-wrenching, the third time happened entering the 11th round in St. Louis despite being firmly planted atop the overall standings as the points leader.

“I was able to save it and get some good help from a lot of different people, which was awesome, which helped me get through also,” said Rasmussen, who helped guide Era Motorsport to an LMP2 class victory in the Daytona 24 Hours last month.

“My team was very good working with me, partly also because at the end I was leading the championship. Obviously, they wanted to win a championship as well as I did. I think that helped. “I think if I weren't leading the championship, I don't think I would have been able to finish the year because I wouldn't have that same wiggle room.”

The effort by all involved not only afforded Rasmussen the chance to punch his ticket to North America’s premier open-wheel championship, but also cemented his name in history alongside Kyle Kirkwood as only the second driver to earn titles on each step of the developmental ladder toward IndyCar -- USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021) and Indy NXT (2023).

Now, coincidentally a year after financial constraints nearly shelved a title-winning season, Rasmussen put the drama in the rearview and has eyes focused on the journey ahead.

“It's definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Rasmussen said.

“Obviously, there's still always pressure in racing. There's always pressure to perform. You have to perform to stay in the game, especially in a competitive series like IndyCar.

“But having that financial burden off my shoulders is very, very great. I just look forward to start racing and focusing on my craft and getting better.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles IndyCar enters partnership with trading card company Parkside Collectibles

Nissan Formula E reservist Caio Collet joins HMD for 2024 Indy NXT season

Nissan Formula E reservist Caio Collet joins HMD for 2024 Indy NXT season

Indy NXT

Nissan Formula E reservist Caio Collet joins HMD for 2024 Indy NXT season Nissan Formula E reservist Caio Collet joins HMD for 2024 Indy NXT season

First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

IndyCar

First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+ First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

More from
Christian Rasmussen
GuyCare joins Ed Carpenter Racing for 2024 IndyCar Series season

GuyCare joins Ed Carpenter Racing for 2024 IndyCar Series season

IndyCar

GuyCare joins Ed Carpenter Racing for 2024 IndyCar Series season GuyCare joins Ed Carpenter Racing for 2024 IndyCar Series season

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing to have a slightly different look in 2024

Ed Carpenter Racing to have a slightly different look in 2024

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Ed Carpenter Racing to have a slightly different look in 2024 Ed Carpenter Racing to have a slightly different look in 2024

Ed Carpenter Racing
More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024

Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024

IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024 Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Indy NXT

Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series Levi Jones Q&A: Indy NXT building momentum as IndyCar’s development series

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Latest news

Why F1 Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GPs are being held on Saturdays

Why F1 Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GPs are being held on Saturdays

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Why F1 Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GPs are being held on Saturdays Why F1 Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GPs are being held on Saturdays

Why RB’s VCARB 01 is not a straight Red Bull F1 copy

Why RB’s VCARB 01 is not a straight Red Bull F1 copy

F1 Formula 1
RB launch

Why RB’s VCARB 01 is not a straight Red Bull F1 copy Why RB’s VCARB 01 is not a straight Red Bull F1 copy

Oddest ever F1 team names from Antique Automobiles to Life

Oddest ever F1 team names from Antique Automobiles to Life

F1 Formula 1

Oddest ever F1 team names from Antique Automobiles to Life Oddest ever F1 team names from Antique Automobiles to Life

Preece: "I should probably retire" if scared of Daytona return

Preece: "I should probably retire" if scared of Daytona return

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Preece: "I should probably retire" if scared of Daytona return Preece: "I should probably retire" if scared of Daytona return

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe