IndyCar
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
R
Previous / Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar's title fight? Next / Jimmie Johnson's Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
IndyCar / Breaking news

RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato

By:

Digital Ally will serve as sponsor for Takuma Sato’s #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda in five IndyCar rounds this year, promoting the company’s health protection products.

shares
comments
RLL reveals new five-race primary sponsor for Sato

With Sato last year becoming the first driver in 104 editions of the Indianapolis 500 to win in front of empty grandstands due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s appropriate that his #30 will promote Digital Ally’s new range of products which includes a sanitizer launched just last June.

Digital Ally, a company that “develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security,” will feature its Shield Health Protection Products line on the #30 RLL-Honda in what’s been described as a multi-year deal. 

“RLL Racing has always been a committed partner for Digital Ally and we’re excited to have such a prominent sponsorship role for the 2021 season,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “This level of exposure allows us to quickly and efficiently spread the word about our highly-effective, less harsh, cleanser line and other critical health protection products.” 

Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl), the active ingredient of Shield Cleansers, falls under EPA category IV, the safest of the EPA’s toxicity categories. The team also uses the Digital Ally’s ThermoVu instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters.

Additional Shield products include a Cleansing Station, Electrostatic Sprayer and Personal Protection Equipment, including masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes.

“Digital Ally has been a great partner of the team since 2019 and gave fans an unbelievable view inside our garage at the Indy 500 with their camera technology,” said Sato, who now has two Indy 500 wins among his six IndyCar victories. “To now have its Shield Health Protection Products as a primary sponsor for five races is tremendous.

"Cleansers and disinfectants have become an even more important part of our daily lives and I am proud to represent them. The #30 Honda looks great in their colors.”

Shield will be Sato’s primary sponsor for the season-opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach season finale.

Said team co-owner Mike Lanigan, “Like it did for everyone, 2020 created unprecedented challenges for our team. We were able to seek guidance from our partner Digital Ally on the best way to keep our team members as safe as possible, whether we were at the raceshop or racetrack. Shield Health Protection Products and the related product line enable us to do that and we are proud to represent them on track and off.”

Digital Ally ran as co-primary sponsor on RLL-Honda’s third car for Spencer Pigot in last year’s GP of Indy.

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Takuma Sato
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

