RLL reveals bold new colorscheme for Rahal’s car at Gateway

The striking green livery is that of iPacket, described as a “leading provider of digital vehicle presentation and delivery solutions for the automotive industry” and will also be a full-season associate sponsor of the #15 RLL-Honda and Official Vehicle Marketplace of the team in 2022.

Three-time Indy car champion and 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal, who co-owns the team with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, said: “We have worked with iPacket for years at our dealerships and our people, across the board, have been very pleased with the relationship.

“It’s a real advantage for us when someone comes to us that is interested in a new or used car and we can very quickly give them the condition of the car, the service history and all of the relevant information. It makes the buyer much more comfortable with the process and we have found it to be very successful for us as have other dealers.

“We are thrilled that iPacket has joined our team as a partner and entered the world of motorsports with us.”

The company’s CEO and co-founder, Seve Astorg, stated: "We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. iPacket has been working with the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group dealerships for the past seven years, so having the opportunity to partner with RLL Racing is a true honor."

Graham Rahal, who has finished in the Top 10 in the NTT IndyCar Series championship for the last seven years, added: “I’m honored to have iPacket join our team. Being in the automotive space, we know and appreciate the ease and user-friendly information that iPacket provides to our staff and clients. I’m excited to partner with iPacket and showcase their products to more people through our race team.”

RLL has expanded to three cars for 2022, with Rahal being partnered by rookie Christian Lundgaard, and former Meyer Shank Racing driver Jack Harvey. The latter had to miss the last round at Texas when the IndyCar medical team did not give him clearance to race following a shunt in second practice. His sub was former part-time RLL driver Santino Ferrucci who finished a commendable ninth, just a couple of places behind Rahal.