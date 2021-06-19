Road America IndyCar: Herta tops final practice

The session was red flagged before anyone had set a representative time with only nine minutes on the clock, as Dalton Kellett had stopped his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet off-track down at Turns 12/13, and needed a tow-in.

By then, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon had already been off the road at Turn 3, and when action resumed, he threw a block on championship leader Pato O’Ward which the Mexican teenager could only avoid by locking up his front tires into Canada Corner. The Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver described the move as ‘not cool’.

Dixon eventually set a 1min47.6457sec lap, just 0.015sec behind Herta’s best efforts on alternates in the Andretti Autosport-Honda, and ahead of Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, but all eyes were on Josef Newgarden’s pace on blacks, for tomorrow’s polesitter appeared to have the least drop-off of any of the front runners.

Jimmie Johnson was an impressive 14th fastest, just 1.7sec off top spot, while debutants Kevin Magnussen and Cody Ware were 20th and 24th, 2.7sec and 3.2sec from P1, but sandwiching previous Road America winners Sebastien Bourdais and Will Power.

Tomorrow’s 55-lap race starts at 11.38 local (Central time).

P Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Colton Herta 1:47.6312 1:47.6312 0.000 10 11 134.258 Honda A Andretti Autosport 2 Scott Dixon 1:47.6457 0.0145 0.0145 8 10 134.240 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Graham Rahal 1:47.6707 0.0395 0.0250 10 12 134.209 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 Josef Newgarden 1:48.0311 0.3999 0.3604 5 13 133.761 Chevy P Team Penske 5 Max Chilton 1:48.0533 0.4221 0.0222 11 12 133.734 Chevy A Carlin 6 Takuma Sato 1:48.0825 0.4513 0.0292 11 12 133.698 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Ed Jones 1:48.3273 0.6961 0.2448 7 11 133.396 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 8 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:48.4105 0.7793 0.0832 10 12 133.293 Honda P Andretti Autosport 9 Alexander Rossi 1:48.5355 0.9043 0.1250 12 12 133.140 Honda P Andretti Autosport 10 Pato O'Ward 1:48.6691 1.0379 0.1336 7 11 132.976 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 11 Marcus Ericsson 1:48.6872 1.0560 0.0181 5 12 132.954 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 12 Jack Harvey 1:49.1575 1.5263 0.4703 9 10 132.381 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 13 Romain Grosjean 1:49.3094 1.6782 0.1519 9 9 132.197 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 14 Jimmie Johnson 1:49.3575 1.7263 0.0481 8 12 132.139 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 15 Scott McLaughlin 1:49.5698 1.9386 0.2123 10 11 131.883 Chevy P Team Penske 16 James Hinchcliffe 1:49.6176 1.9864 0.0478 12 12 131.826 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 17 Alex Palou 1:49.7748 2.1436 0.1572 7 12 131.637 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Oliver Askew 1:49.7888 2.1576 0.0140 9 13 131.620 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 19 Simon Pagenaud 1:49.8772 2.2460 0.0884 12 13 131.514 Chevy P Team Penske 20 Kevin Magnussen 1:50.3183 2.6871 0.4411 8 8 130.988 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 21 Conor Daly 1:50.3574 2.7262 0.0391 9 10 130.942 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Sebastien Bourdais 1:50.4579 2.8267 0.1005 8 13 130.823 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 23 Will Power 1:50.5149 2.8837 0.0570 7 12 130.755 Chevy P Team Penske 24 Cody Ware 1:50.8162 3.1850 0.3013 5 12 130.400 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 25 Dalton Kellett 1:51.7604 4.1292 0.9442 1 1 129.298 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises