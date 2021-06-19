Tickets Subscribe
Previous / O’Ward: Title fight will “get even tighter than it is now”
IndyCar / Road America News

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta in second practice

By:

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden dominated the times in second practice for the REV Group GP at Road America, proving fastest on both of Firestone’s tire compounds, and heading Colton Herta by 0.1331sec.

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta in second practice

There was a red flag 10mins into the session for IndyCar debutant Cody Ware spinning his #52 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda at Canada Corner. The length of the track – 4.014 miles – meant this took four minutes to clear up.

By then, Newgarden had cracked the 1min46sec barrier to clock fastest time with 1min45.9, and it would take 25mins for that speed to be approached, with Pato O’Ward going 0.0776sec slower, ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport-Honda and Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Again, Oliver Askew – subbing for the injured Rinus VeeKay at Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet – was impressing with fifth fastest on Firestone’s primary tire.

Then with 18mins to go, Hunter-Reay slipped 0.002sec ahead of O’Ward but still behind Newgarden.

Scott Dixon was unfortunate, as the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver struck a piece of debris in the Carousel that damaged the underwing badly enough that the car had to go back to the garage, and he’d have little opportunity to try out the alternate Firestones.

Herta cut down to 0.34sec off the ultimate pace on primaries, while Graham Rahal also climbed into the top six.

With little more than a dozen minutes to go, the teams switched to the softer alternate tires, with Askew and Will Power moved to the top of the times, before Newgarden on reds lowered his barrier to a 1min45.3489sec, at that point 0.45sec faster than Askew. Then Sebastien Bourdais got in the mix with the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, before Newgarden shaved a hundredth from his best.

Meanwhile Power stayed out a couple extra laps, gauging tire life on reds and remaining under the 1min46sec barrier.

Alex Palou (Ganassi) and O’Ward made late efforts on reds that sprung them up the charts but were half a second off Newgarden. Instead, it was Herta, Rahal and Grosjean that impressed more, the former getting to within 0.14sec of Newgarden.

Remarkably, Dixon’s crew got the damaged section of underwing repaired in time to send Dixon out on reds with four minutes to go, although there was only time for one flyer on reds, and he ended up 22nd.

IndyCar newbie Kevin Magnussen turned a 1min46.9516sec lap on his alternate tires, a very respectable 1.1sec from teammate O’Ward, given his lack of familiarity with the car and the extra grip provided by Firestone’s reds.

Also impressing was Jimmie Johnson, 1.8sec off the fastest of his teammates, Palou.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Josef Newgarden

1:45.3399

1:45.3399

11

14

137.179

Chevy

Team Penske

2

Colton Herta

1:45.4730

0.1331

11

12

137.006

Honda

Andretti Autosport

3

Graham Rahal

1:45.6515

0.3116

12

13

136.774

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4

Romain Grosjean

1:45.7700

0.4301

11

12

136.621

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

5

Oliver Askew

1:45.7953

0.4554

10

13

136.588

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

6

Alex Palou

1:45.8636

0.5237

13

14

136.500

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Pato O'Ward

1:45.8705

0.5306

12

13

136.491

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

8

Sebastien Bourdais

1:45.9051

0.5652

9

12

136.447

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

9

Will Power

1:45.9502

0.6103

10

15

136.389

Chevy

Team Penske

10

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:46.0235

0.6836

8

12

136.294

Honda

Andretti Autosport

11

Marcus Ericsson

1:46.0697

0.7298

11

12

136.235

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

Conor Daly

1:46.0797

0.7398

13

14

136.222

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

13

Jack Harvey

1:46.1380

0.7981

11

12

136.147

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

14

Simon Pagenaud

1:46.1982

0.8583

9

13

136.070

Chevy

Team Penske

15

Alexander Rossi

1:46.2762

0.9363

13

13

135.970

Honda

Andretti Autosport

16

Scott McLaughlin

1:46.4158

1.0759

13

15

135.792

Chevy

Team Penske

17

Ed Jones

1:46.4276

1.0877

11

12

135.777

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

18

James Hinchcliffe

1:46.6066

1.2667

11

11

135.549

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

19

Takuma Sato

1:46.7610

1.4211

8

14

135.353

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

Kevin Magnussen

1:46.9516

1.6117

10

12

135.112

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

21

Max Chilton

1:47.0254

1.6855

13

13

135.018

Chevy

Carlin

22

Scott Dixon

1:47.2181

1.8782

8

8

134.776

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

Dalton Kellett

1:47.4903

2.1504

11

16

134.434

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

24

Jimmie Johnson

1:47.6821

2.3422

11

15

134.195

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

25

Cody Ware

1:49.2264

3.8865

10

11

132.298

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

 

