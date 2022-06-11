Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice Next / Road America IndyCar: Rossi wins first pole in three years
IndyCar / Road America Practice report

Road America IndyCar: O’Ward leads Power in second practice

Pato O’Ward, who took his first IndyCar pole position at Road America two years ago, again mastered the track in second practice for tomorrow’s Sonsio Grand Prix to put Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet on top.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Road America IndyCar: O’Ward leads Power in second practice
Listen to this article

In cool conditions, and with no alternate-compound tires available in FP2 (they were used in yesterday’s first practice session) Conor Daly held top spot for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet after 15mins, with a 1min46.5240sec. But then defending race-winner Alex Palou delivered a third lap in his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda was over a second quicker, a 1min45.4062.

Romain Grosjean, who had his lap on the softer Firestones yesterday ruined by a red flag, showed he had latent pace on the primaries, too, but as he moved up to second, he was still 0.6sec off Palou’s benchmark, and he was swiftly pushed down to third by Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Yesterday’s pacesetter and 2019 Road America dominator Alexander Rossi had sat on pitlane for the first 20mins with a clutch issue. It wasn’t entirely fixed by the time the #27 rolled out for its first laps, because the Andretti Autosport crew had to get Rossi to spin up his tires in first while the car was on the jacks, and then they simply released the jack so he hit the asphalt in a cloud of tire smoke. The tactic worked, the Firestones bit and Rossi was able to head on out.

However, the problem wasn’t solved, and that initial band-aid for leaving pitlane met with disapproval from IndyCar, so the next times Rossi departed his pitbox, he was being pushed by his crew.

With just under 15mins remaining, several drivers took on fresh primaries, and Marcus Ericsson moved up to second with a 1min45.8079 to make it a Ganassi 1-2, but with 10mins remaining, Colton Herta split the pair with a 45.7.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Will Power then moved into second and third, and Power then stayed out for an extra lap and finally displaced Palou at the top of the table by a mere 0.0213sec.

Rossi’s early patience and subsequent efforts were then rewarded with third… which became fourth when Pato O’Ward delivered the fastest time of the session, a 1min45.2681sec, an average speed of 137.272mph around the 4.048-mile 14-turn track. He told Peacock livestream that the team had done a lot of good work overnight and the car was now ‘in the window’.

Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan was fastest of the rookies, in 12th with his final lap, ahead of the two Meyer Shank Racing-Hondas.

Series returnee Simona De Silvestro was 3.2sec off the pace in the Paretta Autosport-Chevy, about 1.8sec off Ed Carpenter Racing pair Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay, with whom Paretta has a technical partnership.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 12 1'45.2681 137.272
2 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 14 1'45.3849 0.1168 137.120
3 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 11 1'45.4062 0.1381 137.093
4 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 10 1'45.5576 0.2895 136.896
5 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 13 1'45.5744 0.3063 136.874
6 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 14 1'45.7664 0.4983 136.626
7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 12 1'45.8079 0.5398 136.572
8 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'46.0022 0.7341 136.322
9 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 15 1'46.0373 0.7692 136.277
10 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 14 1'46.0617 0.7936 136.245
11 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 14 1'46.0998 0.8317 136.196
12 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 1'46.1046 0.8365 136.190
13 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 11 1'46.2389 0.9708 136.018
14 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 10 1'46.2553 0.9872 135.997
15 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 11 1'46.2816 1.0135 135.963
16 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Juncos Hollinger Racing 13 1'46.4851 1.2170 135.703
17 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 14 1'46.5240 1.2559 135.654
18 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 12 1'46.5438 1.2757 135.629
19 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 1'46.6307 1.3626 135.518
20 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 10 1'46.6619 1.3938 135.479
21 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 1'46.8522 1.5841 135.237
22 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 13 1'46.9109 1.6428 135.163
23 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 14 1'47.8402 2.5721 133.998
24 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 15 1'47.9272 2.6591 133.890
25 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 1'48.1562 2.8881 133.607
26 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 1'48.1969 2.9288 133.557
27 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro
Paretta Autosport 13 1'48.4582 3.1901 133.235
View full results
shares
comments
Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice
Previous article

Road America IndyCar: Rossi leads Herta in first practice
Next article

Road America IndyCar: Rossi wins first pole in three years

Road America IndyCar: Rossi wins first pole in three years
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden: Rossi was very strong, we were a little better Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

Newgarden: Rossi was very strong, we were a little better

Road America Indy Lights: Rasmussen earns first win Detroit
Indy Lights

Road America Indy Lights: Rasmussen earns first win

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Newgarden: Rossi was very strong, we were a little better
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: Rossi was very strong, we were a little better

Power, DeFrancesco stay calm after early (and late) clashes
IndyCar IndyCar

Power, DeFrancesco stay calm after early (and late) clashes

Palou “surprised” to be hit by Ganassi IndyCar teammate Ericsson
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou “surprised” to be hit by Ganassi IndyCar teammate Ericsson

Road America IndyCar: Flawless Newgarden wins, earns $1m bonus
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Flawless Newgarden wins, earns $1m bonus

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.