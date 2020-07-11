IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Qualifying 1 in
01 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Road America / Practice report

IndyCar Road America: Power leads Harvey, Newgarden in practice

shares
comments
IndyCar Road America: Power leads Harvey, Newgarden in practice
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 4:34 PM

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power left it until his last lap to vault from midfield into top spot to eclipse the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda of Jack Harvey and the second Penske of Josef Newgarden in the only practice session for this weekend’s double-header at Road America.

Power lapped the 4.014-mile course in 1min46.002sec, an average speed of 136.322mph, to beat Harvey by 0.1585sec in an incredibly tight 75-minute session that, despite this being by far the longest course on the schedule, saw the top 18 cars covered by just one second.

Power will be well aware, however, that while Harvey – the man who ran him closest for pole position at the GP of Indianapolis – appears to have been his biggest threat again, in fact Newgarden, the 2018 polesitter here, has an ace up his sleeve. The two-time and reigning champion set his best time far earlier in the session, on only his seventh lap, and before the track rubbered in.

Felix Rosenqvist was fourth fastest for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, ahead of the top Andretti Autosport entry, that of 2012 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh’s rookie Alex Palou bounced back from a disappointing GP of Indy to run sixth fastest in his first encounter with the magnificent course in Elkhart Lake, WI, and went faster than last year’s polesitter Colton Herta (Andretti) and Graham Rahal in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

Alexander Rossi, who dominated this race last year, was ninth, just ahead of Arrow McLaren SP’s pacesetter Patricio O’Ward. 

Although Rossi, Hunter-Reay and Herta all had off-course excursions, there were no session stoppages. 

Qualifying begins at 2.15 local (Central) time.

How to watch all the IndyCar action this weekend.

IndyCar schedule, facts and figures for Road America.

Cla Driver Team Time Interval Mph
1 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 1'46.002 136.316
2 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'46.160 0.158 136.112
3 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 1'46.191 0.030 136.073
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'46.231 0.040 136.021
5 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 1'46.251 0.020 135.995
6 Spain Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 1'46.254 0.002 135.992
7 United States Colton Herta
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 1'46.294 0.039 135.942
8 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'46.360 0.066 135.857
9 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 1'46.373 0.013 135.840
10 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 1'46.386 0.013 135.823
11 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'46.395 0.008 135.812
12 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 1'46.502 0.106 135.676
13 United States Oliver Askew
Arrow McLaren SP 1'46.512 0.010 135.662
14 United States Zach Veach
United States Andretti Autosport 1'46.526 0.013 135.645
15 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'46.526 0.000 135.645
16 United States Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 1'46.634 0.108 135.507
17 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'46.959 0.324 135.096
18 United Kingdom Max Chilton
United Kingdom Carlin 1'47.001 0.042 135.043
19 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 1'47.072 0.071 134.953
20 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'47.079 0.006 134.944
21 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'47.093 0.013 134.927
22 United States Charlie Kimball
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'47.160 0.067 134.842
23 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'49.081 1.921 132.468
View full results
Next article
What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

Previous article

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

Trending Today

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

"Drugged up" Norris expecting back issues in race
Formula 1 / Formula 1
26m

"Drugged up" Norris expecting back issues in race

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

Mugello MotoGP: Top 25 photos from the race
MotoGP / MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Top 25 photos from the race

CHAMPCAR/CART: Long Beach starting grid
IndyCar / IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Long Beach starting grid

Latest news

IndyCar Road America: Power leads Harvey, Newgarden in practice
IndyCar / IndyCar
47m

IndyCar Road America: Power leads Harvey, Newgarden in practice

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
IndyCar / IndyCar

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule

VeeKay: Preparation, acclimation helped me shine in GP Indy
IndyCar / IndyCar

VeeKay: Preparation, acclimation helped me shine in GP Indy

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Road America
Drivers Will Power
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule

2
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

3
NASCAR Cup

Derrike Cope's Racing Nieces

4
IndyCar

The Time Trials at the Indianapolis 500

5
Formula 1

Williams in talks with "high quality" potential investors

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

IndyCar Road America: Power leads Harvey, Newgarden in practice
IndyCar

IndyCar Road America: Power leads Harvey, Newgarden in practice

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
IndyCar

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Road America double-header preview – facts and schedule

VeeKay: Preparation, acclimation helped me shine in GP Indy
IndyCar

VeeKay: Preparation, acclimation helped me shine in GP Indy

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”
IndyCar

Herta expects heat and double-headers will be “really tough”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.