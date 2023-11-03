“Hater resistant” Grosjean aware of past Juncos IndyCar online abuse
Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Romain Grosjean says he’s aware of the social media flare-ups last year at the team and is keen to have a good relationship with his new team-mate.
Grosjean – who has 1.4million followers on X – will join Agustin Canapino, the 33-year-old former Argentinian Touring Car sensation.
Canapino remains in the team’s Chevrolet-powered #78 entry for his second season in IndyCar after scoring a best finish of 12th at St Pete, Texas and Toronto in an impressive rookie year.
Following an incident at Long Beach between Canapino and his team-mate from last season Callum Ilott, many of the Argentine’s fans went on social media to not only rant about the situation, but some went so far as to issue death threats towards Ilott and his family.
When asked if he was aware of the scenario, which occurred for a second time after Canapino and Ilott touched wheels in the Laguna Seca finale, Grosjean told Motorsport.com: “Yeah, I’ve seen that. Hopefully everything goes well, but I'm aware of what happened with Callum. It wasn't ideal. I felt for him.
“If it happens to me, yeah, I just don't go on social, keep doing my stuff. It was a bit of a shame that this kind of thing happens.
“There is a passionate fanbase in South America, and with that passion sometimes there are comments that are made that shouldn’t be. So, it’s important, I think, to keep our relationship good to avoid any situation happening.
“But if it does happen, we need to deal with it the best way we can. I think I’m pretty hater resistant!”
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Grosjean says was impressed with Canapino’s rookie season, coming straight out of touring cars into America’s premier open-wheel series, and is looking forward to working alongside him in a team that’s only been in IndyCar for a couple of seasons.
“Yeah, Agustin is a very impressive guy and I’m looking forward to spending more time with him,” said Grosjean. “I think it’s the same as [former Supercars star] Scott McLaughlin, it’s so impressive when you see where he’s come from, and those guys both have a great mentality.
“I think he's a very talented driver with a unique career. I can't wait to spend some time with him.
“Also, when you think about how Canapino learned English so quickly to talk with the guys, and he’s clearly a very talented driver. I’m practicing my Spanish for him! So, I want to spend time with him and see what I can learn from him, because he definitely did some great stuff this year.”
Grosjean signs with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Grosjean signs with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Grosjean signs with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection
Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS
Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season
Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season Canapino returning to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 season
Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing joining forces to create strategic alliance
Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing joining forces to create strategic alliance Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing joining forces to create strategic alliance
Inside story: Callum Ilott’s quest to build his name in IndyCar
Inside story: Callum Ilott’s quest to build his name in IndyCar Inside story: Callum Ilott’s quest to build his name in IndyCar
Latest news
Honda NSX-GT farewell title hopes hang by thread after qualifying
Honda NSX-GT farewell title hopes hang by thread after qualifying Honda NSX-GT farewell title hopes hang by thread after qualifying
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber
Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber Audi commitment to F1 is unwavering, insists Sauber
New all-electric Formula G series to begin in 2024 with radical format
New all-electric Formula G series to begin in 2024 with radical format New all-electric Formula G series to begin in 2024 with radical format
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.