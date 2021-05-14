IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

Firestone Fast Six

Grosjean was the first driver to lay down a flyer, snagging a 69.7636sec which Alex Palou’s first flyer couldn’t match, but Josef Newgarden did beat with a 69.5665sec.

Then Grosjean ducked under that best, beating Newgarden by 0.1269sec, with Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda finishing up third, just ahead of Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

It was Grosjean’s first pole since he raced in GP2 in 2011, Coyne’s first pole since Sebastien Bourdais’s P1 effort at Phoenix in 2018, and the team’s first road/street course pole since Mike Conway at Detroit in 2013.

Scott McLaughlin was barely less impressive than fellow rookie Grosjean, finishing the session just 0.15sec behind Newgarden, and just ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Conor Daly.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 51 Romain Grosjean 1:09.4396 1:09.4396 0.000 2 3 1:09.6278 0 3 126.447 6:24.7145 Honda A 37 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 2 2 Josef Newgarden 1:09.5665 0.1269 0.1269 2 3 1:09.5785 1 6 126.216 6:00.0820 Chevy A 116 Team Penske 3 60 Jack Harvey 1:09.6528 0.2132 0.0863 2 2 1:09.6528 0 2 126.060 6:47.7338 Honda A 90 Meyer Shank Racing 4 10 Alex Palou 1:09.7118 0.2722 0.0590 2 3 1:10.0620 0 1 125.953 6:42.3483 Honda A 127 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:09.7140 0.2744 0.0022 2 2 1:09.7140 0 5 125.949 6:14.1134 Chevy A 99 Team Penske 6 20 Conor Daly 1:09.8662 0.4266 0.1522 2 2 1:09.8662 0 4 125.675 5:57.5192 Chevy A 43 Ed Carpenter Racing

Q2

Will Power lost his two best times for causing a red flag after spinning on his primary tires and having a clutch issue that prevented him from restarting. That delay forced everyone else to go straight to reds for a frantic four minutes.

Alex Palou, who scored his first win in the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park, topped the session with a 69.4743sec, just ahead of Jack Harvey, while Romain Grosjean made it into the Firestone Fast Six with third fastest. Conor Daly did a superb job for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy to claim fourth, ahead of the second rookie in the Fast Six, Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, and his teammate Josef Newgarden.

Rinus VeeKay in the second Carpenter car and Colton Herta – the fastest Andretti Autosport-Honda driver – was eighth.

Ed Jones made it two Coyne cars in the top eight, outpacing Simon Pagenaud (Penske) and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda).

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 10 Alex Palou 1:09.4743 1:09.4743 0.000 5 6 1:12.1872 3 8 126.383 10:04.5001 Honda A 127 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 60 Jack Harvey 1:09.5189 0.0446 0.0446 5 5 1:09.5189 3 4 126.302 9:36.0980 Honda A 90 Meyer Shank Racing 3 51 Romain Grosjean 1:09.5476 0.0733 0.0287 5 6 1:10.4711 3 11 126.250 10:29.8025 Honda A 37 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 4 20 Conor Daly 1:09.5627 0.0884 0.0151 3 5 1:11.9816 2 10 126.223 10:35.9983 Chevy A 43 Ed Carpenter Racing 5 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:09.7727 0.2984 0.2100 5 6 1:10.2013 3 9 125.843 10:07.6678 Chevy A 99 Team Penske 6 2 Josef Newgarden 1:09.7837 0.3094 0.0110 5 6 1:09.8525 3 7 125.823 10:15.5184 Chevy A 116 Team Penske 7 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:09.8185 0.3442 0.0348 5 5 1:09.8185 3 1 125.760 9:01.0005 Chevy A 84 Ed Carpenter Racing 8 26 Colton Herta 1:09.8222 0.3479 0.0037 5 5 1:09.8222 3 2 125.754 10:20.0660 Honda A 100 Andretti Autosport 9 18 Ed Jones 1:09.8548 0.3805 0.0326 4 4 1:09.8548 2 3 125.695 9:31.9033 Honda A 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 10 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:09.8722 0.3979 0.0174 4 5 1:09.9726 3 6 125.664 9:44.0565 Chevy A 102 Team Penske 11 15 Graham Rahal 1:09.9060 0.4317 0.0338 5 5 1:09.9060 3 5 125.603 9:49.8056 Honda A 107 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 12 Will Power No Time --- --- -- 1 1:11.7005 0 12 --- 2:13.8477 Chevy P 99 Team Penske

Q1 Group 2

Josef Newgarden got down to a 70.6385sec lap on blacks before the field dived for the pits to switch to reds – or in Juan Pablo Montoya’s case, a second set of reds having started the session on the softer compound Firestones.

Rookie Romain Grosjean was the first driver into the 69s with a 69.8963 and that was enough to see him advance to Q2, albeit in fifth, as Newgarden led the session with a 69.6101sec, ahead of Alex Palou in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Rookie Scott McLaughlin’s 69.7537sec saw him finish the session third ahead of Conor Daly’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy. Just behind Grosjean was Will Power who blew Turn 1 on what should have been his best lap, but still managed to scrape through. Alexander Rossi, who had looked strong in practice, was only seventh but ahead of Scott Dixon (Ganassi) who missed red tire running FP2 and Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy.

Montoya lost his two best laps for holding up Palou.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 2 Josef Newgarden 1:09.6101 1:09.6101 0.000 6 7 1:14.0685 4 1 126.137 10:52.3854 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 2 10 Alex Palou 1:09.6589 0.0488 0.0488 6 7 1:09.6614 4 7 126.049 10:39.5056 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:09.7537 0.1436 0.0948 6 7 1:15.5560 4 3 125.877 10:31.7192 Chevy A 2 Team Penske 4 20 Conor Daly 1:09.7646 0.1545 0.0109 6 7 1:13.2823 4 8 125.858 11:12.1011 Chevy A 13 Ed Carpenter Racing 5 51 Romain Grosjean 1:09.8556 0.2455 0.0910 5 6 1:09.8589 4 4 125.694 10:05.1123 Honda A 22 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 6 12 Will Power 1:09.8963 0.2862 0.0407 6 7 1:20.0025 4 2 125.620 11:04.6386 Chevy A 9 Team Penske 7 27 Alexander Rossi 1:09.9012 0.2911 0.0049 7 7 1:09.9012 4 6 125.612 11:06.8439 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 8 9 Scott Dixon 1:09.9512 0.3411 0.0500 7 7 1:09.9512 4 12 125.522 10:33.4720 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 5 Pato O'Ward 1:10.0726 0.4625 0.1214 6 6 1:10.0726 4 5 125.304 9:48.6361 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 10 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:10.1830 0.5729 0.1104 6 7 1:18.8448 4 11 125.107 11:02.1415 Chevy A 10 AJ Foyt Enterprises 11 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:10.6174 1.0073 0.4344 5 6 1:10.6243 3 9 124.338 10:37.3626 Honda A 19 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 12 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 1:10.8705 1.2604 0.2531 6 6 1:10.8705 4 13 123.894 10:43.9458 Chevy A 31 Arrow McLaren SP 13 4 Dalton Kellett 1:10.9312 1.3211 0.0607 6 7 1:11.1693 4 10 123.788 10:44.8688 Chevy A 3 AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 1

Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda was fastest on the Firestone primary tires, with a 70.7971sec lap, but that was some 1sec off his potential on reds. He made it through but in fourth, behind Rinus VeeKay’s 69.4890sec, a tenth ahead of Colton Herta in the Andretti Autosport-Honda and surprise star Ed Jones in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda.

Graham Rahal and Simon Pagenaud survived late efforts from the Swedes Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson who missed out by hundredths of a second.

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s rookie Jimmie Johnson was an impressive 1.55sec adrift despite a trip down the Turn 1 escape road on his second set of reds, when he believed the soft compound were at their peak.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:09.4890 1:09.4890 0.000 6 6 1:09.4890 4 1 126.357 9:46.7163 Chevy A 84 Ed Carpenter Racing 2 26 Colton Herta 1:09.5867 0.0977 0.0977 6 6 1:09.5867 4 2 126.179 9:38.8466 Honda A 100 Andretti Autosport 3 18 Ed Jones 1:09.7152 0.2262 0.1285 6 6 1:09.7152 4 7 125.947 9:52.9732 Honda A 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 4 60 Jack Harvey 1:09.7589 0.2699 0.0437 5 6 1:09.7828 4 3 125.868 9:43.0687 Honda A 90 Meyer Shank Racing 5 15 Graham Rahal 1:09.7918 0.3028 0.0329 6 6 1:09.7918 4 8 125.808 10:12.6726 Honda A 107 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:09.8061 0.3171 0.0143 6 6 1:09.8061 4 4 125.783 10:04.1961 Chevy A 102 Team Penske 7 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.8243 0.3353 0.0182 5 6 1:13.3281 3 5 125.750 10:37.4660 Chevy A 58 Arrow McLaren SP 8 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:09.8382 0.3492 0.0139 7 7 1:09.8382 4 9 125.725 10:43.1194 Honda A 79 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 30 Takuma Sato 1:09.8665 0.3775 0.0283 7 7 1:09.8665 5 10 125.674 10:30.4353 Honda A 84 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:09.8759 0.3869 0.0094 7 7 1:09.8759 4 6 125.657 10:45.2703 Honda A 56 Andretti Autosport 11 11 Charlie Kimball 1:10.6810 1.1920 0.8051 6 6 1:10.6810 4 11 124.226 9:58.8760 Chevy A 26 AJ Foyt Enterprises 12 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:11.0455 1.5565 0.3645 6 6 1:11.0455 3 12 123.588 10:09.7691 Honda A 19 Chip Ganassi Racing