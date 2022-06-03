Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Kiel: Rosenqvist “doing what he needs” to retain AMSP seat Next / Detroit IndyCar: Kirkwood tops first practice for Foyt
IndyCar News

Rossi: AMSP’s IndyCar performance has “exponentially increased”

Alexander Rossi says one of the reasons he signed for Arrow McLaren SP next year is the huge amount of progress made since McLaren bought into the team.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rossi: AMSP’s IndyCar performance has “exponentially increased”
Listen to this article

The seven-time IndyCar race-winner and two-time title contender was confirmed on Thursday as an Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver for 2023 and beyond, his departure from Andretti Autosport-Honda having been confirmed on Wednesday.

“I think it's been very obvious what Zak Brown [McLaren Racing CEO] and Taylor [Kiel, AMSP team president] have done over the last couple of years,” said Rossi, explaining his decision to switch. “Arrow McLaren SP's competitive. The overall performance of the team has exponentially increased every event we go to.

Read Also:

“That was a pretty easy decision for me to see them as a championship contender. Going forward into the future, I think it's only going to get better.

He then added: “Taylor and Zak got control and got to have the direction of the team not too long ago. What they've accomplished in a short period of time speaks for itself. The results they had last year. [I have] a huge amount of respect for Pato obviously, but he's still new to the championship, relatively young [so] the results he had were phenomenal.

“I think the inherent performance is there, it exists. I think if you look at what the team did at Indy this year, they were the second strongest team. I think what Ganassi was able to do was phenomenal. We've all touched on that. I think Arrow McLaren SP was certainly the next best shot.

“Yeah, I think this is a team that is going to be a championship challenger. They already were last year, they will be this year, I certainly think it will be the case going forward.”

Rossi said that the decision to depart Andretti Autosport, his home since switching from Formula 1 in 2016, was made last summer, but it wasn’t immediately obvious which team he would join.

“There's a lot of other things that had to happen,” he said. “Yes, I can want a horse, but that doesn't mean I'm going to get one. I had to, from a personal standpoint, look at what options were available, what was actually out there, right?

“I think this all started very, very early. We're talking about 2021 when we're discussing a thing for 2023. I think this is a record for an announcement in a lot of respects! I would say around January time is when it started to become clear what the options were actually going to be. From there it was just about from an organizational standpoint figuring out how all those pieces could fall together. I’ve got to tip my hat to Zak and Taylor, the whole McLaren organization, for making it a pretty seamless process.”

The 2016 Indy 500 winner said he’s looking forward to the intra-team rivalry with Pato O’Ward.

“I think it's fantastic,” he said. “Obviously Pato is one of the guys that's come on the scene in the past couple of years, someone that's properly a championship contender, someone you have to beat every weekend. From day one we're going to push each other really hard. Naturally that's just going to elevate the team, to have that kind of dynamic.

“He's someone that I've gotten to know a little bit over the past couple of years. We've had some jokes together. I don't really know him that well. I look forward to getting to know him and obviously everyone at the team.

“Yes, I think there's going to be a competitive drive inside the organization.”

shares
comments
Kiel: Rosenqvist “doing what he needs” to retain AMSP seat
Previous article

Kiel: Rosenqvist “doing what he needs” to retain AMSP seat
Next article

Detroit IndyCar: Kirkwood tops first practice for Foyt

Detroit IndyCar: Kirkwood tops first practice for Foyt
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags Detroit
IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags

Detroit IMSA: Bourdais wins pole for CGR Cadillac, then spins Detroit
IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Bourdais wins pole for CGR Cadillac, then spins

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Rossi tops second practice in between red flags

Detroit IndyCar: Kirkwood tops first practice for Foyt
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit IndyCar: Kirkwood tops first practice for Foyt

Rossi: AMSP’s IndyCar performance has “exponentially increased”
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi: AMSP’s IndyCar performance has “exponentially increased”

Kiel: Rosenqvist “doing what he needs” to retain AMSP seat
IndyCar IndyCar

Kiel: Rosenqvist “doing what he needs” to retain AMSP seat

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.