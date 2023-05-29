Subscribe
Previous / Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish” Next / Why Indy 500 'fix' finish accusations are wide of the mark
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Rossi: Indy 500 rivals were “getting away with crazy restarts”

Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi has hit out at the “jump starts” that he felt his rivals were allowed to get away with during Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Charles Bradley
By:
Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Rossi, who won the centenary Indy 500 in 2016, finished this year’s race in fifth position in his first start in the event for McLaren since his switch from Andretti Autosport.

He was particularly annoyed about a lap 101 restart, following the first caution of the day for Sting Ray Robb’s Turn 1 crash, when Marcus Ericsson swept past him and Rinus VeeKay around the outside of Turn 4, giving the Swede – who went on to finish runner-up – a run into Turn 1 where he passed both Penskes of Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

“For me, it’s the jump starts that we need to look into,” he told NBC Peacock after the race. “I felt that Marcus had a huge one. [Alex] Palou had one… I dunno, maybe we weren’t doing a good enough job. It’s certainly something to look into.

“When the chaos started, after Felix’s crash, it was a lap and then a crash and then a lap and then another crash. And people, in my mind, were getting away with some pretty crazy restarts.”

Rossi had less issue with the controversial decision to red flag the race for a green-white-checkered finish, which pushed IndyCar’s mantra of trying to finish races under green to its absolute limit.

It meant the cars didn’t even get a full warm-up lap before they were racing for the final lap.

“I don’t know, you can see arguments on both sides,” he said. “And it didn’t affect us much as we were restarting in fourth, it’s not like we were leading. But I’ve never seen a leave pit lane to a white flag before.”

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

McLaren lost its strongest entries when both Pato O’Ward, who led a race-high 39 laps, and Felix Rosenqvist, who led for 33, were both taken out by crashes inside the final 15 laps.

Rossi was its best-placed driver, coming home fifth, while Tony Kanaan was on the lead lap in 16th in the final race of his IndyCar career.

“Arrow McLaren had three cars to beat, it just sucks to come away with a fifth when our cars were that good,” admitted Rossi. “It’s good in a sense, but it also sucks.

“We come away annoyed and disappointed. But through all of those restarts, red flags, and, to my mind, stupidness, it kind of got away from us.

“I’m so grateful for the cars that we had, and obviously it’s amazing for Team Chevy to have the win, it was an amazing showing from the team all month.

“We’ll take the positives from what we, as a group, managed to accomplish this month, and go forwards to Detroit. But it certainly feels like a missed opportunity and it’s frustrating. We’ll try and learn from it and move on.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Newgarden happy that Indy 500 red flag led to a “good finish”

Why Indy 500 'fix' finish accusations are wide of the mark
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

IndyCar
Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500 Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”

Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”

IndyCar
Indy 500

Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win” Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500 Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”

Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win” Kanaan, Castroneves battled over 15th in Indy 500 like it was “for the win”

McLaren hires Red Bull engineering chief Marshall as new F1 technical director

McLaren hires Red Bull engineering chief Marshall as new F1 technical director

F1 Formula 1

McLaren hires Red Bull engineering chief Marshall as new F1 technical director McLaren hires Red Bull engineering chief Marshall as new F1 technical director

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe