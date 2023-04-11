Rossi: “Privilege and joy” to race for Arrow McLaren

Listen to this article

After spending the first seven years of his IndyCar career at Andretti Autosport, Rossi switched to Arrow McLaren this season, and while he says it’s “still early days” in terms of his adaptation to a new environment, he’s delighted with his move.

“I think the entire atmosphere and the positivity within the team is obvious from the outside,” he said, addressing the media ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix of Long Beach. “I think the cohesiveness that they were able to keep and also the continuity of adding a third car… the people we've talked about many times, it's a testament to everyone there from the top all the way to the bottom.

“It's a real privilege and joy to be part of that team every single week. I think we're only going to get stronger as time goes on.”

Rossi and one of his teammates, Pato O’Ward, were able to claim fourth and second respectively at the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, another street course, could bode well for Long Beach, a venue where he won for Andretti in 2018 and ’19.

“We're still learning as we go at this point. Yeah, I mean, I think based on St. Pete, I think based on the fact that I think Felix [Rosenqvist] was in the top six in qualifying [here] last year, our cars are good.

“Certainly there is a step we need to make to be as strong as Andretti or Penske on the street courses in general. But I think we're close. I think we have just as good of a shot as anyone this weekend.”

Despite several other series running on the track, which sometimes can negatively effect how IndyCar’s Firestones behave, Rossi said he isn’t expecting tire performance to be an issue, especially if the 1.968-mile course behaves as it did in 2022.

“Last year was a weird one,” he said. “They put a sealant down, the city did. The track grip was insane from Lap 1 of Practice 1. The running of the other cars didn't really change anything because the grip level started incredibly high anyways. Pole was a new record, crazy fast all weekend.

“Usually it's a really beneficial thing because it starts out as a very low grip, green surface, because it hasn't been used as a racetrack in a year. Having all the different stuff, especially IMSA on track, really speeds up the evolution of the track.

“I don't know what it's going to be like this year, if that sealant will still have that effect or if it's worn off after California got pummeled with rain for seemingly five months. I don't know. We'll have to see. Usually it's a good thing in terms of getting the cars up to speed.”

However quickly the track evolves, Rossi expects to see a big boost in grip from running the alternate compound tires, which – as with every street course on the 2023 schedule – will again feature a sidewall comprising rubber from Firestone’s crop of guayule shrubs, and will thus bear a green band.

“There's usually a pretty big grip increase that comes on the alternate that you’ve got to make an adjustment to the balance of the car,” he said, “so you can't just go out with the same racecar, put softer tires on, expect to maximize it. You've got to change something. Usually you're trying to figure out how big the offset needs to be.

“I think Firestone has done an amazing job in the sense that we have a sustainable tire that really produces the same level of performance as a non-sustainable tire. I think that was proved in Nashville last year, and that's why we're using them on all the street courses this year. I think it's a huge step for IndyCar, huge step for Firestone, something we should all be very proud to be a part of.”

Rossi said that with Long Beach’s 85 laps being a clear choice as a two-stop race, qualifying has greater importance because the chance of teams running differing strategies is pretty much negligible

“Every qualifying is very critical, but especially Long Beach because the way it works out, it's a pretty straightforward two-stop race. There's not many yellows. It's a pretty clean race, historically speaking. The leader doesn't really get hung out by a closed-pit situation type of thing… Everyone is kind of flat out from the drop of the green. The tire life is usually pretty good there. There's not a whole lot of strategy or saving fuel. Everyone does the same thing, so you can push pretty hard from the green…”

“I kind of am of the opinion that we could make Long Beach a little bit longer so you have the two options. Some of our best races are when you have guys on a fuel-save two-stop, other guys on a flat-out three-stop race trying to make up that pitlane difference… It's put on some great shows. Colton [Herta], I think it was '21, where he started 14th and ended up winning, with no yellows to help him.

“If you have a strong car, like always in IndyCar, you can usually have a pretty good result. But yes, in the perfect world we'd probably extend it a little bit.”