Subscribe
Previous / Kirkwood admits he overdrove as a rookie, set to make amends Next / Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved
IndyCar News

Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren

Alexander Rossi says that his move to Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet has shown him why it has become a stronger force in IndyCar over the past three years.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren
Listen to this article

Rossi has joined the team, previously known as Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and then Arrow McLaren SP from 2020, as it expands to three full-time entries for the first time. Explaining what enticed him to join the team the Californian who finished top three in the championship in 2018 and ’19 said: “I think there's just a very clear path in terms of what they're trying to accomplish, whether that's on a weekly, daily and monthly time frame.

“There's a very black-and-white set of objectives and a reason behind those objectives in terms of the development of the car, the development of people, the transition of people, helping someone in an area where they've previously struggled or whatever, right?

“I just think there's a lot of very detail-oriented people that are kind of in a senior role of the team. With that comes a lot of structure down the pipeline that you're able to very clearly see a path of progress as you go into the season.”

Asked if that felt drastically different after spending the first seven years of his IndyCar career at Andretti Autosport, Rossi replied: I don't think 'drastically different' is fair. I think it's different.

“I think what's very cool about Arrow McLaren is we do have the resources of the McLaren F1 team. They very much are being integrated in a lot of respects. It's not two separate entities. McLaren Racing is one organization that has its people and resources and intellect in kind of everything.

“It's been pretty cool to see how that can be an advantage to us in terms of people, resources, simulations, software, kind of everything. We've been able to kind of rely on that and use that as a tool that maybe other teams certainly don't have.”

Of the challenges in switching teams, Rossi said: “The biggest one is people – just learning who does what and what everyone's kind of roles are, experience levels, who you need to go to for help on whatever issue you may have. I think that's the biggest thing.

“Obviously, it's going to be a different car, right? They're going to have their own approach, methodology and way of doing things. Also switching manufacturers, that's also big. Not only was I with Andretti for so long, I also was with Honda for that whole time. It's going to be a transition from that standpoint, but nothing we can't overcome as a group.”

On that topic, Rossi said that getting to work with GM and Chevy “has been pretty cool as well, to see what they're doing, how they're helping push the program forward,” and he is also expecting to enjoy working directly with race engineer Craig Hampson. Hampson last year engineered Felix Rosenqvist, played a major part in making Dale Coyne Racing winners in 2018 and ’19, was R&D engineer at Andretti Autosport before that, and amassed four championships with Sebastien Bourdais at Newman/Haas Racing in the final years of Champ Car.

“I've known Craig since 2016,” said Rossi. “He was at Andretti when I was there, I got to work with him a little bit. We've always been friendly in the paddock.

“I have a huge amount of respect for what Craig has accomplished in his career. I think he's a brilliant engineer and just a great guy. We haven't done anything other than a couple of sim days. But his track record speaks for itself. Regardless of anything, I'm excited to be able to get the chance to work with him.”

shares
comments

Kirkwood admits he overdrove as a rookie, set to make amends

Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

IndyCar
Indy 500

IndyCar ends double-points for Indy IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

IndyCar

Armstrong already fast and confident Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Alexander Rossi More from
Alexander Rossi
O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced

IndyCar

O’Ward on Rossi and eliminating DNFs O’Ward optimistic about Rossi – and that DNFs can be reduced

Rossi’s livery for Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet IndyCar unveiled

Rossi’s livery for Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet IndyCar unveiled

IndyCar

Livery for Rossi's McLaren revealed Rossi’s livery for Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet IndyCar unveiled

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How to get U.S. drivers in Formula 1 What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Arrow McLaren SP More from
Arrow McLaren SP
Rosenqvist won’t let 2024 Palou speculation distract him

Rosenqvist won’t let 2024 Palou speculation distract him

IndyCar

Rosenqvist ignoring 2024 speculation Rosenqvist won’t let 2024 Palou speculation distract him

O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren IndyCar colorscheme for 2023 revealed

O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren IndyCar colorscheme for 2023 revealed

IndyCar

O’Ward’s livery for 2023 revealed O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren IndyCar colorscheme for 2023 revealed

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP – title contender? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Latest news

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

IndyCar

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500 IndyCar ditches double-points for Indy 500

Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar

Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2

Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2 Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi beats Schumacher in Practice 2

Herta improves, stays top after Thermal IndyCar test Day 1

Herta improves, stays top after Thermal IndyCar test Day 1

IndyCar

Herta improves, stays top after Thermal IndyCar test Day 1 Herta improves, stays top after Thermal IndyCar test Day 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.