Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans Next / Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’
IndyCar Breaking news

Ruoff becomes associate sponsor for Andretti Autosport

By:

Ruoff Mortgage will serve as associate sponsor for all four full-season Andretti Autosport-Honda entries as well as Marco Andretti’s #98 at the Indianapolis 500.

Ruoff becomes associate sponsor for Andretti Autosport

Ruoff’s association with Michael Andretti’s squad began with a bang in 2017, serving as primary sponsor for Takuma Sato when he won the Indy 500.

The relationship continued in 2018 as Ruoff featured as the primary partner for Marco Andretti at St. Petersburg and Mid-Ohio, Carlos Munoz at Indy 500, and Alexander Rossi at Belle Isle, Detroit – where Rossi scored pole position for Race 2 of the doubleheader (pictured above)

“Like Andretti Autosport, Ruoff Mortgage thrives on speed, technology, innovation and precision, which continues to make this an ideal partnership,” said Mark K. Music, the company's president and CEO. “Not only are we thrilled to be a part of the Indy 500 tradition on the Gleaners car [Andretti’s #98 entry], but we’re excited to ride along through the rest of the NTT IndyCar Series season with Andretti’s world-class drivers.

“We look forward to another great year of racing and engaging the loyal fans.” 

Ruoff Mortgage is also the presenting partner of the NTT IndyCar Series’ “Fastest Seat in Sports” and IndyCar Experience two-seater program available to VIP guests on race weekends. Driven by racing legend Mario Andretti and featuring a celebrity, dignitary or influencer in the passenger seat, the Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports will help lead the field to the green flag at 15 races throughout the 2021 season.

“We are very excited to welcome Ruoff Mortgage back to the team,” said Michael Andretti. “The team and Ruoff have had a lot of success together dating back to Sato’s 2017 Indy 500 win and we are looking forward to celebrating more victories and successes in the 2021 season.

“It is also cool to see Ruoff as the primary partner of the Fastest Seat in Sports and keeping it ‘in the family’ with Mario behind the wheel.”

Ruoff sponsored Fernando Alonso's Arrow McLaren SP entry at last year's Indianapolis 500.

shares
comments
Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Previous article

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Next article

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

3
Formula 1

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

4
Supercars

Interview: Will Davison opens up on Erebus exit

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news
IndyCar’s Texas double-header – facts, figures, schedule
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Texas double-header – facts, figures, schedule

2h
Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

4h
Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices
IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

5h
Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’
Video Inside
IndyCar

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

6h
Ruoff becomes associate sponsor for Andretti Autosport
IndyCar

Ruoff becomes associate sponsor for Andretti Autosport

9h
Latest videos
Daly confirmed for oval races with Carlin 00:43
IndyCar
Apr 27, 2021

Daly confirmed for oval races with Carlin

Herta dominates in St Petersburg 01:34
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

Herta dominates in St Petersburg

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

IndyCar: Herta on pole at St. Pete 00:24
IndyCar
Apr 25, 2021

IndyCar: Herta on pole at St. Pete

IndyCar: St. Pete one minute barrier 03:23
IndyCar
Apr 24, 2021

IndyCar: St. Pete one minute barrier

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar’s Texas double-header – facts, figures, schedule Texas
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Texas double-header – facts, figures, schedule

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices Texas
IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime
IndyCar

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

More from
Andretti Autosport
Herta: “Once or twice a year you have a car that dominant” St. Pete
IndyCar

Herta: “Once or twice a year you have a car that dominant”

Pole-winner Herta puzzled by tires, happy with family ties St. Pete
Video Inside
IndyCar

Pole-winner Herta puzzled by tires, happy with family ties

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime
IndyCar

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020

Trending Today

Charlotte LMS Summer Shootout summary 2003-06-24
Stock car Stock car

Charlotte LMS Summer Shootout summary 2003-06-24

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car
WRC WRC

M-Sport yet to decide on name for Rally1 WRC car

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa
WEC WEC

Further LMP2 pace reduction ruled out ahead of Spa

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021
Supercars Supercars

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

Interview: Will Davison opens up on Erebus exit
Supercars Supercars

Interview: Will Davison opens up on Erebus exit

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Travis Carter reflects on long and successful NASCAR career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Travis Carter reflects on long and successful NASCAR career

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Latest news

IndyCar’s Texas double-header – facts, figures, schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Texas double-header – facts, figures, schedule

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Harder to improvise in F1 than in WEC and IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices
IndyCar IndyCar

Qualifying with race downforce at Texas will aid TMS novices

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.