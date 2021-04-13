IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar / Preview

Honda Indy GP of Alabama – the weekend schedule at Barber

By:

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series' opening round of the season is this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. Here's the schedule for all the on-track action. All IndyCar sessions can be livestreamed on Peacock.

Honda Indy GP of Alabama – the weekend schedule at Barber

All times local (Central)

Thursday, April 15

1.15-1.45pm – Radical Cup first practice
2.00-2.30pm – USF2000 first practice
2.45-3.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 first practice
3.30-4.15pm – Indy Lights first practice
4.30-5.00pm – Radical Cup second practice

Friday, April 16

8.00-8.30am – Radical Cup qualifying
8.45-9.35am – Porsche Sprint Challenge
9.50-10.10 – USF2000 qualifying for first race
10.25-10.45am - Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for first race
11.00-11.30 – Indy Lights qualifying for first race
11.45am-12.30pm – Radical Cup RACE 1
12.45-1.35pm – Porsche Sprint Challenge second practice
1.50-2.10pm – USF2000 qualifying for second race
2.25-2.45pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for second race
3.00-3.30pm – Indy Lights qualifying for second race
3.45-4.30pm – Radical Cup RACE 2
4.45-5.20pm – Porsche Sprint Challenge qualifying

Saturday, April 17

8.00-8.40am – USF2000 RACE 1
8.55-9.35am – Porsche Sprint Challenge RACE 1
10.00-10.45am – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
11.10am-12.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
12.15-1.15pm – Indy Lights RACE 1
1.40-2.25pm – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
2.50-3.35pm – Radical Cup RACE 3
3.50-4.30pm – USF2000 RACE 2
4.55-6.10pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

Sunday, April 18

9.15-10.05am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2
10.30-11.00 – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up
11.25am-12.05pm – Porsche Sprint Challenge RACE 2
12.20-1.20pm – Indy Lights RACE 2
2.00-5.00pm – NBC broadcast
2.35pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
2.42pm – Green flag: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps)

