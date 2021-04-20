Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry
IndyCar / Birmingham / News

Dixon predicts "hell of a fight" with IndyCar teammate Palou

By:

Six-time IndyCar title winner Scott Dixon has predicted "a hell of a fight" with new Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou, following the Spanish driver's run to victory at Barber.

Palou converted a two-stop strategy into a maiden IndyCar victory on his first racing appearance at Ganassi –- having joined the team from Dale Coyne Racing to replace the McLaren SP-bound Felix Rosenqvist.

His pace in the opening stint caught the attention of a number of drivers as Palou opened a large gap up to Penske's Will Power, and although Power later hunted down Palou in the dying stages of the race, the ex-Super Formula driver had enough in reserve to secure victory.

Read Also:

Third-place finisher Dixon paid tribute to Palou's pace during the IndyCar season opener, and anticipated a battle throughout the season between the two within the team for supremacy.

When asked if he had expected Palou to win so soon, Dixon said: "It's hard to judge that, I think, just for the sheer fact that there's so many great teams, especially when you get to the first few races, it's hard to solidly know.

"But his speed has been really good in preseason testing. We like a lot of similar things, the three of us, so it was good to see three CGR cars in the Fast Six.

"I'm not sure that's ever happened for us, so that was really good for us.

"But last year, even his podium at Elkhart was a pretty big effort coming through the field and what he did there and some of the speeds you saw with the team in his first season and last season for any kind of rookie was very tough. You hardly got any kind of track time.

"He turned up strong and it was the first one of the season. You can't start a season any better than that, and just feel real happy for him and the 10 car team, and it's definitely going to be a hell of a fight."

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Dixon explained that Palou was also willing to learn from the more experienced drivers within the team, adding that he was a "super nice" presence within the Ganassi camp.

"It's great to see somebody that's easy to work with," Dixon said.

"Some drivers that we all get to work with can be somewhat difficult, but he also is extremely willing and wanting to learn, asks a lot of questions, sends a lot of text messages to try and just do a better job.

"He's been a real pleasure to work with through these times, the same with Marcus [Ericsson] throughout the season, obviously Jimmie [Johnson], as well."

Among the other Ganassi entries, Ericsson factored within the top four until he fell down the order as he had to began to save fuel, while Johnson was classified three laps down in his first IndyCar appearance.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion did well to pick his way through the fracas on lap 1 instigated by Josef Newgarden's slide off-track, but later spun at Turn 12 having been caught out by the wake of the passing Rinus VeeKay and required an engine fire-up after stalling.

shares
comments
Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry

Previous article

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Birmingham
Drivers Scott Dixon , Alex Palou
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Trending

1
Formula 1

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

2
IndyCar

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry

3h
3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

Knife-edge F1 battle risks Red Bull/Mercedes development war

5h
5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
Dixon predicts "hell of a fight" with IndyCar teammate Palou
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon predicts "hell of a fight" with IndyCar teammate Palou

1h
Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry
IndyCar

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry

3h
Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

Apr 19, 2021
Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in crash
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in crash

Apr 19, 2021
IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar’s newest winner Palou “in love” with Dixon, Johnson

Apr 19, 2021
Latest videos
Charles Bradley on the accident at Barber 04:45
IndyCar
7h

Charles Bradley on the accident at Barber

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

Motorsport.tv Live: IndyCar Alabama GP 00:31
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Motorsport.tv Live: IndyCar Alabama GP

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Opening day of Indy500 testing 02:25
IndyCar
Apr 9, 2021

Opening day of Indy500 testing

Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime
Extreme E / Analysis

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

More from
Scott Dixon
Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test
IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “sensing” his IndyCar in final preseason test

Dixon still evolving his style after six IndyCar titles
IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon still evolving his style after six IndyCar titles

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback

WS: FF: El Cajon race report 2002-03-30
USAC USAC / News

WS: FF: El Cajon race report 2002-03-30

Baltas named on Super Formula entry list, set to miss Fuji
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Baltas named on Super Formula entry list, set to miss Fuji

Bob Tasca Sr. obituary 2010-01-08
NHRA NHRA / Obituary

Bob Tasca Sr. obituary 2010-01-08

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Dixon predicts "hell of a fight" with IndyCar teammate Palou
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / News

Dixon predicts "hell of a fight" with IndyCar teammate Palou

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in crash
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay: Aeroscreen “likely saved my life” in crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.