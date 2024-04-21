Shank ecstatic with “epically big” maiden IndyCar pole

Rosenqvist provided the fireworks in a tense qualifying session that saw him beat out Team Pesnke’s Will Power by 0.0039s on a set of used softer alternate tires to take the top spot for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Long Beach.

While it was the sixth pole of Rosenqvist’s career, but this one came in just his second points-paying race with MSR. In addition to qualifying second in the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg last month, he also put in the second-fastest overall – first in Group 1 qualifying to take Heat 1 pole – time in Thermal.

“It's really epically big,” Shank told Motorsport.com.

“We look at numbers, we look at people as we go into the season to make sure we got everybody that we can. With Felix, it was how do we find out who's going to be next? And with him, we looked at numbers and talked to lots of people.”

Michael Shank, Team Owner, Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Photo by: Meyer Shank Racing

Rookie Tom Blomqvist was an easy choice for Shank to put into one of his two full-time IndyCar entries following their success together in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2022-23.

“Tom’s done an incredible job for us,” Shank said. “By the way, he qualified as the highest rookie today (15th).

“The series is so hard, but that lap Felix did on old soft tires is just off the charts. “I couldn't be more proud, more happy. That's three top front rows -- depending on how you count Thermal -- right away. It's not always going to be that good.”

The early success that has been established quickly between Rosenqvist and MSR has also come with some coaching by Shank.

“I've always said, 'Man, just be cool and let whatever it brings, it brings,’” Shank added.

Shank went on to note that the pep talked included telling Rosenqvist there isn’t “any pressure” and he has “got a job for multiple years, so let's just get a solid foundation.”

This pole for MSR comes after the team qualified second on four occasions, including three when Jack Harvey was with the team from 2017-2021 (Indy Grand Prix, Road America, 2020; St. Petersburg, 2021).

“We're super proud of the group,” Shank said.

“I don't know what the future has, but what I can tell you is that we made a big gain and we're proud to be here.”

And from the sounds of it, the result on Saturday even surprised Rosenqvist.

“It's a bit unexpected,” Rosenqvist said.

“I didn't think I had it. I know everyone is so on it here, especially considering Q2, I had to nail it.

“I had a big moment out of (Turn) 5. I don't think I lost a lot of time, but I was still worried. We finished quite early as well. We were sitting in the car forever waiting. So excited to get it.”

Pole sitter Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

It was only the third closest margin for a front row start since 2016, behind last May’s Indy Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the 2021 race at Mid-Ohio.

“Just a couple of thousandths in front of Will,” Rosenqvist said.

“Means a lot to beat this guy for pole. He's got a couple under his belt. It's tight out there. You got to be your best self every lap out there.”

Rosenqvist has only one victory in IndyCar, which came at Road America in 2020. MSR’s only win to date came in the 2021 edition of the Indianapolis 500 with Helio Castroneves.

And there is a confidence both of those records could be added to after 85 laps on Sunday at the 11-turn, 1.968-mile temporary street circuit.

“The team has just been behind me,” Rosenqvist said. “I feel like they believe that I can do it. That makes me believe that I can do it in a way.

“Everyone's just on the same page. I'm really proud of them. I think they've been close a couple times in the past.

“Obviously, we still have that win to get, both for me and the team. They won the 500 in '21. My last win was in 2020. We still have that to get that done again.”