Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule

A stacked 2024 campaign has seen Siegel step up into the IndyCar Series for select rounds with Dale Coyne Racing while also running full-time in Indy NXT for HMD Motorsports, where he is currently tied for the championship lead with rival Jacob Abel.

Things ramped up even more after United Autosports announced last week Siegel would co-drive its No. 22 ORECA 07 LMP2 machine in the 24 Hours of Le Mans June 15-16, which will come three after 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26 – should he qualify and make the field of 33.

The 19-year-old California native has already impressed in IndyCar despite a small sample size. In his debut outing in the non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club in March, he finished seventh in his heat race and narrowly missed the transfer spot into the main event. He also finished 20th in the Grand Prix of Long Beach last month, completing 84 of 85 laps.

There are only two IndyCar rounds left on Siegel’s current schedule. In addition to a maiden attempt at the Indy 500 later this month, he is set to run on the Streets of Toronto in July.

While continued seat time only helps the likely inevitable full-time move to IndyCar, Siegel is hesitant to extend beyond his commitment of four events this year.

“Unsure,” Siegel said. “I don’t know.

“At this point, I would rather not do six races and ruin my rookie status.”

Per IndyCar, a driver is eligible to run four points races in a season and retain rookie eligibility, with a max of eight races allowed over a career.

By that definition, the non-points round at The Thermal Club would not count, which could, in theory, allow Siegel to run one additional race this season and keep eligibility to fight for Rookie of the Year in 2025.

“If I can keep it under the rookie status, then that would be good,” Seigel said.

“But if I can add another race on... (smiles) I don’t know. I’d be open to it.

“No actual conversations have been had about that, but we’ll see where it takes me.”

Then Siegel once again stressed his stance.

“You know, I don't see any reason to ruin my rookie status,” he said, “unless there's a real benefit to it.”