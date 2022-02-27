St. Pete IndyCar: Herta tops warm-up, more Grosjean drama

Listen to this article

Herta, who will start the race from third position, lapped the course in 60.3283sec in his #26 Andretti Autosport-Honda, using a set of alternate tires to set a time some quarter-second faster than Newgarden.

But it was the Penske-Chevrolet driver’s progress that was more notable, as he endured an unconvincing qualifying session – and hadn’t looked strong in practice, either – and will roll off for today’s race from ninth on the grid. The team told NBC that everything from behind the engine has been changed, and Newgarden’s laps suggested the alteration has been successful.

A team that struggled as a whole in practice and qualifying was Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, but in race setup, they were strong enough to finish this session in third, fifth and seventh with defending champion Alex Palou, six-time champion Scott Dixon and two-time race-winner Marcus Ericsson respectively.

Rookie Callum Ilott gave Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet a fillip with fourth fastest time, while first-time polesitter Scott McLaughlin was sixth for Penske.

Romain Grosjean had minor incidents with both Simon Pagenaud, who he starts alongside this afternoon, and Pagenaud’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda teammate Helio Castroneves, who dive-bombed him at Turn 1 and made light contact, before spinning backwards three corners later and causing a red-flag with two minutes to go.

That wasn’t the first red flag of the session. Jimmie Johnson looped around at Turn 10, an incident that also got Rinus VeeKay involved, and the pair sat out the final five minutes of the session.

VeeKay’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy will start fourth this afternoon.