Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Grosjean on Sato shunt: “We’ve agreed to disagree” Next / St Pete IndyCar qualifying results: McLaughlin takes shock pole
IndyCar / St. Pete Practice report

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta tops warm-up, more Grosjean drama

Colton Herta topped Sunday morning warm-up for the season-opening race at St. Petersburg, but it was Josef Newgarden who led most of the session for Team Penske.

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta tops warm-up, more Grosjean drama
David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Herta, who will start the race from third position, lapped the course in 60.3283sec in his #26 Andretti Autosport-Honda, using a set of alternate tires to set a time some quarter-second faster than Newgarden.

But it was the Penske-Chevrolet driver’s progress that was more notable, as he endured an unconvincing qualifying session – and hadn’t looked strong in practice, either – and will roll off for today’s race from ninth on the grid. The team told NBC that everything from behind the engine has been changed, and Newgarden’s laps suggested the alteration has been successful.

A team that struggled as a whole in practice and qualifying was Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, but in race setup, they were strong enough to finish this session in third, fifth and seventh with defending champion Alex Palou, six-time champion Scott Dixon and two-time race-winner Marcus Ericsson respectively.

Rookie Callum Ilott gave Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet a fillip with fourth fastest time, while first-time polesitter Scott McLaughlin was sixth for Penske.

Romain Grosjean had minor incidents with both Simon Pagenaud, who he starts alongside this afternoon, and Pagenaud’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda teammate Helio Castroneves, who dive-bombed him at Turn 1 and made light contact, before spinning backwards three corners later and causing a red-flag with two minutes to go.

That wasn’t the first red flag of the session. Jimmie Johnson looped around at Turn 10, an incident that also got Rinus VeeKay involved, and the pair sat out the final five minutes of the session.

VeeKay’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy will start fourth this afternoon.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 19 1'00.328 107.412
2 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 21 1'00.597 0.268 106.936
3 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 18 1'00.831 0.502 106.524
4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Juncos Hollinger Racing 21 1'01.093 0.765 106.067
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 16 1'01.187 0.859 105.903
6 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 20 1'01.195 0.866 105.891
7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 17 1'01.206 0.878 105.871
8 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 18 1'01.283 0.955 105.738
9 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 16 1'01.334 1.006 105.650
10 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 20 1'01.359 1.031 105.607
11 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 17 1'01.479 1.151 105.401
12 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 23 1'01.522 1.194 105.327
13 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 22 1'01.547 1.219 105.284
14 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 1'01.572 1.244 105.242
15 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'01.661 1.333 105.090
16 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 21 1'01.725 1.396 104.982
17 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 17 1'01.805 1.476 104.846
18 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 17 1'01.964 1.635 104.577
19 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 19 1'01.971 1.642 104.565
20 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 20 1'01.975 1.647 104.558
21 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'01.988 1.660 104.535
22 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 19 1'02.234 1.905 104.123
23 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 1'02.245 1.916 104.105
24 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 17 1'02.531 2.203 103.627
25 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 19 1'03.319 2.991 102.338
26 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 19 1'03.464 3.136 102.104
View full results

 

shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean on Sato shunt: “We’ve agreed to disagree”
Previous article

Grosjean on Sato shunt: “We’ve agreed to disagree”
Next article

St Pete IndyCar qualifying results: McLaughlin takes shock pole

St Pete IndyCar qualifying results: McLaughlin takes shock pole
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79
IndyCar

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles St. Pete
IndyCar

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79
IndyCar IndyCar

Former Indy car, drag racing star Danny Ongais dies aged 79

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles

McLaughlin’s winning mentality: “I knew I could do it”
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin’s winning mentality: “I knew I could do it”

Power angered again by IndyCar’s lack of blue-flag rules
IndyCar IndyCar

Power angered again by IndyCar’s lack of blue-flag rules

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.