Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt Next / McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole
IndyCar / St. Pete Qualifying report

St Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole

Team Penske-Chevrolet driver Scott McLaughlin scored the first NTT IndyCar Series pole of his career with a near-perfect lap of St. Pete, outpacing teammate Will Power, as well as Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Firestone Fast Six

Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean was the first driver to duck below the 60sec mark in the final segment of qualifying, as all six drivers took to the track on reds.

Herta then hit the top with a 59.7104 which was eclipsed by Will Power delivering a 59.6847sec lap and then improving to a 59.6058sec. But the nine-time St. Pete polesitter had gotten sideways in Turn 9 on his best lap, and that opened the door for his teammate. An error-free lap from McLaughlin saw him beat Power by 0.1237sec to clock a 59.4821sec, an average of 108.940mph around the 1.8-mile course, in his first race with race engineer Ben Bretzman.

Rinus VeeKay ensured three Chevrolets in the top four with a 59.8102sec, the Ed Carpenter Racing driver beating Grosjean and Simon Pagenaud’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 3 59.482 108.940
2 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 4 59.605 0.123 108.714
3 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 4 59.710 0.228 108.524
4 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 4 59.810 0.328 108.343
5 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 4 59.811 0.329 108.340
6 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 3 1'00.204 0.722 107.634
View full results

Q2

Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson elected to take Firestone’s softer ‘reds’ right from the start of the Q2 segment, although Herta and eclipsed them even on primaries.

Will Power would land the fastest primary lap, however, with a 60.0727sec, before pitting for a set of alternates. He then got his time down to 59.3466 to top the segment by just 0.0585sec ahead of Colton Herta, with Scott McLaughlin a brilliant third.

Also advancing to the Firestone Fast Six were Romain Grosjean, Simon Pagenaud, with Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing.

The Ganassi cars faltered at this stage but were still much stronger than in yesterday’s practice, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou finishing up seventh, eighth and 10th respectively. Dixon admitted he’d clipped the wall on Turn 9 entry while on primaries and then mis-timed his flyers on the stickier-for-2022 ‘red’ Firestones.

Surprisingly eliminated at this stage was Penske’s Josef Newgarden, a two-time St. Pete winner, telling NBC he was fighting a couple of issues and had also been struggling with traffic.

Kyle Kirkwood was kicking himself at making a mistake at the final corner at the start of his flying lap, and he confessed he then pushed too hard in the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet and brushed the Turn 9 exit wall, but was reasonably satisfied to wind up as fastest rookie.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 7 59.346 109.189
2 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 6 59.405 0.058 109.082
3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 7 59.515 0.169 108.879
4 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 6 59.555 0.209 108.805
5 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 7 59.588 0.241 108.747
6 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 59.623 0.276 108.683
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 59.757 0.411 108.438
8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.824 0.477 108.318
9 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 7 59.886 0.539 108.205
10 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 59.958 0.611 108.075
11 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.987 0.640 108.023
12 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 6 1'00.261 0.915 107.531
View full results

Q1 G2

Will Power was the fastest driver on primary tires in Group 2, with a promising 60.1685sec, 0.1239sec ahead of former teammate Simon Pagenaud, now at Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Onto alternate Firestones, Alex Palou showed the same improved Ganassi form as teammate Dixon in Group 1, despite the reigning champion suffering a nasty shunt this morning. Right at the end of the session, Marcus Ericsson confirmed Ganassi’s progress by pushing Palou down to sixth.

Up front, Power led this morning’s pacesetter Scott McLaughlin in a Penske 1-2 with a 59.3929sec, while third was Romain Grosjean in his repaired Andretti Autosport-Honda, with compatriot Pagenaud taking fourth.

Dalton Kellett didn’t progress, but was a nonetheless impressive seventh, ahead of Pato O’Ward who bent his left-rear toe-link on the wall at Turn 9.

Jimmie Johnson was last but had his best lap impeded by rookie David Malukas in the Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, the youngster getting penalized as a result.

Q1 G1

On harder primary tires, the fastest lap came from Colton Herta, turning a 60.3955sec, a quarter second faster than Rinus VeeKay in his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet.

On reds, Jack Harvey came out with his repaired car and went second fastest, before Alexander Rossi and then VeeKay ducked under the 60sec barrier.

Next driver to do that was Kyle Kirkwood of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, but his time was quickly shaded to the tune of 0.38sec by Herta’s first flyer on reds a 59.4662sec. Graham Rahal and VeeKay trimmed that margin, and Scott Dixon revived Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s hopes by vaulting into fourth, but Kirkwood remained in the top six, just ahead of Josef Newgarden’s Team Penske-Chevrolet.

A puzzled Alexander Rossi was a surprise failure to graduate into Q2, as was Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing.

shares
comments

Related video

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt
Previous article

Sato frustrated by “reckless” Grosjean after practice shunt
Next article

McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole

McLaughlin credits engineers, Chevy with first IndyCar pole
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles St. Pete
IndyCar

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles

McLaughlin’s winning mentality: “I knew I could do it” St. Pete
IndyCar

McLaughlin’s winning mentality: “I knew I could do it”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou happy to bounce back from crash and practice struggles

McLaughlin’s winning mentality: “I knew I could do it”
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin’s winning mentality: “I knew I could do it”

Power angered again by IndyCar’s lack of blue-flag rules
IndyCar IndyCar

Power angered again by IndyCar’s lack of blue-flag rules

St. Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin holds off Palou for first win
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin holds off Palou for first win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.