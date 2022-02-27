Tickets Subscribe
Previous / St Pete IndyCar qualifying results: McLaughlin takes shock pole Next / St. Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin holds off Palou for first win
IndyCar / St. Pete Results

St Petersburg IndyCar race results: McLaughlin wins season opener

Scott McLaughlin won the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg on the streets of the Florida city Sunday for Team Penske.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

McLaughlin led from pole position, as teammate Power slipped back to fourth on an alternate tire strategy, and held off reigning champion Alex Palou by half a second to take his maiden IndyCar win.

Power fought back to finish third, ahead of Colton Herta and Romain Grosjean.

St Petersburg IndyCar race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 100 1:51'27.346 103.342
2 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 100 1:51'27.856 0.509 0.509 103.027
3 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 100 1:51'29.813 2.467 1.957 104.485
4 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 100 1:51'43.190 15.844 13.377 104.967
5 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 100 1:51'45.799 18.452 2.608 103.395
6 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 100 1:51'47.998 20.651 2.198 103.947
7 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 100 1:51'48.764 21.418 0.766 103.471
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 100 1:51'49.374 22.027 0.609 103.220
9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 100 1:51'49.714 22.367 0.339 103.474
10 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 100 1:51'50.620 23.274 0.906 104.042
11 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 100 1:51'51.771 24.424 1.150 103.494
12 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 100 1:51'53.621 26.275 1.850 101.567
13 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 100 1:51'59.015 31.668 5.393 102.886
14 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 100 1:52'00.945 33.598 1.929 103.165
15 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 100 1:52'01.561 34.214 0.616 103.806
16 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 100 1:52'03.606 36.260 2.045 103.199
17 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 100 1:52'06.382 39.036 2.775 103.688
18 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 100 1:52'25.470 58.124 19.087 102.283
19 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Juncos Hollinger Racing 100 1:52'26.068 58.722 0.598 102.124
20 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 100 1:52'26.510 59.163 0.441 102.538
21 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 100 1:52'27.482 1'00.135 0.972 102.058
22 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 100 1:52'30.207 1'02.861 2.725 102.691
23 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 99 1:51'41.008 1 Lap 1 Lap 102.042
24 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 97 1:51'33.368 3 Laps 2 Laps 102.228
25 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 62 1:27'32.766 38 Laps 35 Laps 20.585
26 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 23 25'12.177 77 Laps 39 Laps 103.632
View full results

Pole-winner McLaughlin led the charge to Turn 1 and held off an attack from Colton Herta, as Will Power dropped back to fourth, behind Rinus VeeKay, after getting sideways under power at the start on primary black tires – as opposed to almost everyone else on the alternate reds.

Romain Grosjean, who dropped back to sixth behind Marcus Ericsson, complained of front wing damage after making contact with Power at Turn 1.

McLaughlin pulled out a 3s by Lap 15 which stretched out to over 5s by Lap 20. Behind him, Power passed VeeKay for third, who was the first of the leaders to hit a cliff in terms of tire grip.

Ericsson passed VeeKay at Turn 10 on Lap 18, then Grosjean, Palou (who started 10th) and Rahal (who, like Power, started on blacks) all pounced on him too, before he bailed to the pits.

Power passed Herta, who was also now struggling on reds, for second at Turn 1 on Lap 19 and began to carve into McLaughlin’s lead.

Rookie David Malukas caused the first caution on Lap 25, when hit the wall at Turn 3.

The majority of the field pitted, with Power switching to reds and almost getting into the back of McLaughlin as they their pit boxes. Behind them, Ericsson hit Rahal into Grosjean – which led to a costly penalty for the Swede.

Alexander Rossi, who hadn’t stopped at all, led from Scott Dixon, who had stopped on Lap 11. McLaughlin dropped to 13th, running ahead of Power, Palou, Herta, Ericsson, Rahal and Grosjean.

At the restart, Palou passed Power and Rahal got by Herta – the latter repassing him a couple of laps later. Herta then also moved by Power.

Rossi gave up the lead on Lap 38, allowing Dixon to hit the front. He led until making his second stop just before half distance. VeeKay led for a while until making his second stop on Lap 62.

Back in front, McLaughlin headed Palou by 0.7s, with Herta pitting on Lap 64 (earlier than planned as they didn’t get all the fuel in last time) and McLaughlin a lap later. Palou was the last of the frontrunners to pit, but he wasn’t able to overcut McLaughlin for the lead.

Dixon took another turn out front until he pitted with 22 laps to go.

McLaughlin led Palou, who gained when teammate Jimmie Johnson held up the leader, while Power passed VeeKay for third. A fuel-saving VeeKay slumped to sixth in the final laps, allowing Herta and Grosjean past in the closing moments.

St Petersburg IndyCar race fastest laps

Cla Drivers Team Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 53 1'00.986 106.253
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 47 1'01.353 0.366 0.366 105.617
3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 63 1'01.478 0.491 0.124 105.403
4 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 64 1'01.537 0.550 0.058 105.302
5 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 71 1'01.639 0.652 0.102 105.128
6 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 100 1'01.733 0.746 0.094 104.967
7 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 46 1'01.740 0.754 0.007 104.955
8 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 93 1'01.788 0.801 0.047 104.875
9 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 96 1'01.794 0.807 0.006 104.864
10 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 63 1'01.863 0.876 0.068 104.748
11 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 78 1'01.872 0.885 0.009 104.732
12 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 72 1'01.904 0.918 0.032 104.677
13 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 1'01.916 0.929 0.011 104.658
14 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 42 1'01.930 0.943 0.014 104.634
15 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 3 1'01.974 0.987 0.044 104.559
16 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 15 1'01.993 1.006 0.018 104.528
17 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 78 1'02.002 1.015 0.009 104.512
18 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 76 1'02.027 1.040 0.024 104.470
19 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Juncos Hollinger Racing 44 1'02.081 1.094 0.054 104.379
20 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 94 1'02.090 1.103 0.009 104.363
21 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 47 1'02.111 1.124 0.020 104.329
22 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 91 1'02.132 1.145 0.021 104.293
23 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 78 1'02.145 1.159 0.013 104.271
24 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 89 1'02.343 1.356 0.197 103.941
25 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 23 1'02.529 1.542 0.185 103.632
26 Colombia Tatiana Calderon
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 91 1'03.151 2.164 0.622 102.611
View full results
