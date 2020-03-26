GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale

Should that be possible and were the revised schedule below to proceed without issue, it would mean the NTT IndyCar Series had lost just three of its 2020 rounds to the coronavirus pandemic – namely, the races at Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach and Circuit of The Americas.

Green Savoree stated: “This shift to a later date is in support of the NTT IndyCar Series’ efforts to run as many of its points championship races as possible in 2020 and would be expected to serve as the season finale round.

“The rescheduled date is subject to the ongoing guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings. The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“Previously purchased tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg would be valid and honored on the rescheduled date yet to be determined. Email tickets@gpstpete.com for any questions on ticket purchases and additional information.”

GSRP has also seen two of its other three dates shift, with Mid-Ohio being brought forward by one week, and Portland being pushed back by one week.

Revised, tentative 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

Saturday, May 30 - Streets of Detroit Race 1

Sunday, May 31 - Streets of Detroit Race 2

Saturday, June 6 - Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, June 21 - Road America

Saturday, June 27 - Richmond Raceway

Saturday, July 4 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Sunday, July 12 - Streets of Toronto

Saturday, July 18 - Iowa Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 9 - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Sunday, Aug. 23 - Indianapolis 500 Mile Race

Sunday, Aug. 30 - World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Sunday, Sept. 13 - Portland International Raceway

Sunday, Sept. 20 - WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca

TBD Expected Finale - Streets of St. Petersburg

