IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry

By:

Stefan Wilson has revealed the LOHLA SPORT / Cusick Motorsports #25 Andretti Autosport Honda in which he’ll attempt to qualify for his third Indianapolis 500.

Wilson, 31, made his debut for KVSH Racing in 2016, and then joined Andretti Autosport in 2018, and even leading the race in its closing stages. This year he’ll return with Michael Andretti’s team with support from LOHLA SPORT, Cusick Motorsports and, as today’s announcement reveals, Sierra Pacific Windows as co-primary partner.

“It’s been a whirlwind since we announced the program with Andretti Autosport, LOHLA SPORT and Cusick Motorsports a couple of weeks ago,” said Wilson. “I’m so thankful to have Sierra Pacific Windows joining as co-primary partner alongside LOHLA SPORT as the title partner and Cusick Motorsports’ making its first foray into IndyCar as the catalyst for this entire program.”

Don Cusick, founder of Cusick Motorsports, a “brand-new incubator focused on forging business relationships through motorsports”, said: “Being here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and seeing the car in person makes this all feel real. We’re delighted to welcome the Sierra Pacific Windows group to our team and look forward to a great event ahead.

“Seeing the #25 car on track tomorrow will be the realization of a life-long dream.”
Tom Takach, president of Sierra Pacific Windows said: "The excitement builds every day that we get closer to race day. Seeing the unveiling today with the Sierra Pacific Windows brand proudly displayed in partnership with Wilson, Andretti Autosport, and all the other great partners in this bid for the big win fuels the anticipation.

"Stefan is not only a phenomenal driver to watch on the track but the history of his unrelenting grit is incredible and is sure to inspire our customers and racing fans alike.”

 

Author David Malsher-Lopez

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

