Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

The 22-year-old Idaho native joins the team founded by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt and will drive the #41 Chevrolet-powered entry for his sophomore campaign in North America’s premier open-wheel championship.

"I’m truly honored to pilot the #41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet for the ‘24 season," said Robb, who currently lives in Indianapolis.

"This is a dream come true to be driving for the legendary A.J. Foyt and his team under the leadership of Larry Foyt (team president). It provides an opportunity for me to implement past lessons and carry momentum forward in my sophomore season as we enter a very competitive field of teams and drivers. Building together upon our successes, I am excited for the season ahead.

"To my family of partners and supporters thank you for being a part of this journey, we’ll continue to work hard and grow into what God has called us to be."

As a rookie in 2023, Robb contested all the rounds with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing. He finished a career-best 12th at the season finale at Laguna Seca.

Prior to IndyCar, Robb came through development ranks that included captured the 2020 title in USF Pro 2000 (then Indy Pro 2000) with seven wins, five poles, 11 podiums and four track records through 17 races. He went on to finish runner-up for the Indy NXT championship in 2022, earning one win, eight podiums and two poles in 14 races.

Robb's car will be based in the team's Speedway, Ind. race shop, which is also where the team's engineering department, headed up by Michael Cannon, is located.

"I'm looking forward to working with Sting Ray,” Larry Foyt said. “I have to admit his name caught my eye when he was in the junior formulas, so I watched his rise through IndyCar's ladder system where he did really well. I believe he is a great addition to our program and will showcase everything he learned in his rookie campaign in the NTT IndyCar Series."

Pieter Rossi, Robb’s manager at One Motorsports Marketing and Management, LLC., said: “I’ve been working with Sting Ray since 2017, shortly after he graduated from go-karts to racecars. His impressive karting resume inspired me to want to work with him. At 16, he was equally impressive in his maturity, discipline, and desire to race at a high level.

"On his way to IndyCar, Sting Ray won at each level and worked harder than those around him. It’s been a privilege to watch his growth and be part of his success.

"As Sting Ray enters his sophomore year in IndyCar, where the racing and competition is fierce, I’m very confident that Sting Ray will continue to hone his skills and impress. I'm looking forward to a great season ahead."