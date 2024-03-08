Streets of St. Petersburg receive updates ahead of IndyCar opener

The 20th edition of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg signals the start of the 2024 IndyCar season, with opening practice beginning at 2:45pm ET on Friday, 8 March.

Drivers will take to the 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit that will feature some subtle changes.

The biggest change comes in smoothing out the bumps in Turn 3, which proved to be a trouble spot for competitors last year throughout the practice sessions before providing a massive crash involving six cars on the opening lap.

A statement from IndyCar stated, “some bumps at the apex of Turn 3. During the offseason, the city did a repave of about 125 feet to smooth it out.”

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

It was further noted: “The tire barriers at the exit of Turn 4 have been shortened approximately 12 feet and reduced in depth by approximately three rows of tires – widening the area and providing more space for side-by-side racing.”

All of the tire barriers have also been covered by a conveyer belt material instead of signage that occupied the same space previously.

The thought behind that is to minimize the chances of a car being stuck in the barrier, which provides a benefit to the AMR IndyCar Safety Team working on the scene, along with helping minimize damage for the race team.

The 100-lap race is set for Sunday,10 March at 12:30pm ET.