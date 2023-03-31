Team Penske and Power sign new multi-year IndyCar deal

Listen to this article

The 2014 and 2022 champion, whose current contract finishes at the end of this current season, is believed by Motorsport.com to have signed up for 2024 and ’25 with both parties considering ’26 as an option.

Power was unwilling to comment on the subject while team president Tim Cindric had not yet responded to Motorsport.com’s inquiry at time of writing, just ahead of this weekend’s second round of the IndyCar championship, at Texas Motor Speedway.

The news comes less than eight weeks after the title sponsor of his #12 entry for the past dozen years, Verizon, confirmed a multi-year extension of its partnership with Roger Penske’s legendary squad. https://www.motorsport.com/indycar/news/verizon-penske-announce-multi-year-extension-of-partnership-/10429208/

Power spent two seasons at Walker Racing for the final two years of the Champ Car World Series, and then one season at KV Racing after Champ Car and the Indy Racing League united for 2008. Power then parlayed a one-off ride with Penske in 2009 – subbing for Helio Castroneves – into a part-time ride for that season, winning at Edmonton.

Although Power then broke his back in practice at Sonoma when a car ahead of him spun broadside just over a blind crest, Penske signed him full-time for 2010. Power rewarded the squad with multiple wins, and three straight runner-up finishes in the championship. Finally he nailed his first championship in 2014, and less than four years later drove to victory lane in the Indianapolis 500. Last year he delivered the team another series title.

As well as his two championships, Power has accrued 38 of his 41 wins – and 62 of his Indy car record-setting 68 poles – with the squad. Power’s victory tally puts him fifth in Indy car racing’s all-time list, just one behind Michael Andretti. AJ Foyt has 67, Scott Dixon 53 and Mario Andretti 52.