Rain delays force IndyCar to set Texas grid by points Next / How IndyCars line up for Texas Motor Speedway's first race
IndyCar / Texas Breaking news

Texas IndyCar: Kanaan leads O’Ward in practice

By:

Tony Kanaan returned to NTT IndyCar Series action with top time in the only practice session ahead of tonight’s Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Texas IndyCar: Kanaan leads O’Ward in practice

The Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver was the only driver to nudge past the 220mph barrier with his 16th of 54 laps turned at the 1.5-mile oval near Fort Worth. This was a psychological boost for the Brazilian driver considering he will have to start from the 12th and last row of the grid. Qualifying has been canned due to inclement weather compressing the schedule, and the grid will be set by entrant points, which leaves the 2004 champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner relying on Jimmie Johnson’s points accrued from the opening two rounds of the season.

Although most running was done in traffic, Kanaan was also top of the no-tow speeds.

Pato O’Ward, who topped the last test at TMS, was second fastest in the #5 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda’s Takuma Sato.

Four-time and defending Texas winner Scott Dixon, along with Marcus Ericsson ensured there were three Ganassi cars in the top six, while Alex Palou, points leader and therefore polesitter for tonight’s race, was 11th.

Team Penske-Chevrolets were fifth, eighth, 16th and 20th in practice, with Simon Pagenaud – runner-up here last year – leading the quartet.

Befitting the race sponsor he shares, Genesys, James Hinchcliffe was fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas.

Conor Daly, displaced by regular team owner, oval specialist Ed Carpenter, comfortably eclipsed his usual team boss with 12th fastest in the Carlin-Chevy.

This evening's 212-lap race has been brought forward by 35mins to 6.10pm local (Central) time, and will see Palou leading Will Power, Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, Simon Pagenaud and Jack Harvey.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 Brazil Tony Kanaan
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 54 23.545 220.173
2 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 73 23.570 0.025 219.934
3 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 23.577 0.032 219.868
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 56 23.593 0.048 219.723
5 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 62 23.595 0.049 219.708
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 88 23.596 0.050 219.698
7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren SP 71 23.631 0.086 219.366
8 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 67 23.689 0.144 218.827
9 Canada James Hinchcliffe
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 87 23.702 0.157 218.707
10 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 81 23.707 0.162 218.668
11 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 86 23.768 0.223 218.105
12 United States Conor Daly
United Kingdom Carlin 55 23.778 0.233 218.010
13 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 37 23.811 0.266 217.707
14 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 47 23.891 0.346 216.982
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 52 23.933 0.388 216.604
16 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 56 23.937 0.392 216.560
17 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 42 23.938 0.393 216.558
18 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 39 23.977 0.432 216.201
19 United States Ed Carpenter
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 55 23.986 0.441 216.118
20 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 83 24.039 0.494 215.647
21 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 79 24.105 0.560 215.056
22 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 71 24.111 0.566 214.998
23 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 93 24.211 0.666 214.115
24 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 85 24.292 0.747 213.401
Rain delays force IndyCar to set Texas grid by points

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Author David Malsher-Lopez

