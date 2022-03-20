Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ferrucci to sub for Harvey in RLL-Honda at Texas Next / Gutted McLaughlin says losing IndyCar win at last corner “will hurt”
IndyCar / Texas Race report

Texas IndyCar: Newgarden steals win from McLaughlin by 0.0669sec

Scott McLaughlin led 186 of 248 laps at Texas Motor Speedway, but a last-corner, last-lap outside pass saw two-time champion teammate Josef Newgarden hit the front and score Team Penske’s 600th victory.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

McLaughlin took less than a lap to get around the outside of polesitter Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, while Will Power initially dismissed Takuma Sato’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda to gain third.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves moved forward, tried to pass Power for third but lost momentum and fell back behind Sato and Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Colton Herta, the latter pair then passing Power to gain third and fourth.

The first yellow flew on Lap 12 when Alexander Rossi’s Andretti car, which had jumped the start and had to give back the places he’d gained, suddenly slowed and started trickling down to pitlane speed on the inside of the track. Day over.

So the restart on Lap 17 of the 248-lap race would see McLaughlin leading Rosenqvist, Sato, Herta, Power, Castroneves, Scott Dixon of Ganassi, Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi) and Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy. However, at the drop of the green Pato O’Ward was on the move, passing VeeKay, Newgarden and Ericsson by Lap 19 to move into eighth.

The other startling performer at this stage was rookie Kyle Kirkwood of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, who pitted under the caution, restarted 23rd and then charged forward to move into the Top 10 by Lap 28, running ninth behind O’Ward.

VeeKay was the first of the top dozen runners to pit on Lap 54, and then Ericsson pitted. McLaughlin and Rosenqvist stopped on Lap 57. Sato, Herta, Power and Dixon went to Lap 62, leaving Kirkwood, the first stopper, temporarily out front. Sato was hobbled by teammate David Malukas stalling as he left his pitbox, blocking Taku’s entry into his pitbox, and the two-time indy 500 winner tumbled down the order to 20th.

The earlier stoppers benefited from running fresh rubber for longer, for once the frontrunners’ pitstops had been completed, McLaughlin was out front with a 12.5sec margin over teammate Newgarden who had been tenth before the stops. Behind him, teammates O’Ward and Rosenqvist were battling over third, ahead of Herta, Ericsson, Dixon and Power. The latter appeared to be running lean, trying to make it on only two more stops, some 2.7sec behind Dixon.

Up front, his teammate McLaughlin was losing time behind a knot of backmarkers, and Newgarden had reduced his deficit to the leader to just 6.5sec by Lap 90. A lap earlier, Rosenqvist passed O’Ward to claim third.

On Lap 98, the caution flew again, as Sato’s left-front touched Devlin DeFrancesco’s right-rear in Turn 1, as they dueled over 17th. The touch was enough to send Sato up into the wall at the exit of Turn 2, brushing the wall and potentially scraping debris onto the racing line. Sato limped his car back to the pitlane. Meanwhile the field bunched up before heading for the pits.

Texas debutant Romain Grosjean’s Andretti car was smoking however, and wouldn’t re-emerge from pitlane, his engine having cut out. Up front, the order had shuffled considerably, with the Arrow McLaren SP pairing apparently falling out of contention with a drop to 16th and 17th. Rosenqvist skidded long through his pitbox, while O’Ward hit his left-front tire changer. Consequently, the Mexican would be sent to the back of the pack.

By contrast, Penske were just fine, however, as the #12 crew had sent Power up into third behind teammates McLaughlin and Newgarden. This trio would be chased on the restart by Dixon, Ericsson, VeeKay, Herta, reigning champion Alex Palou, and then the Meyer Shank pair of Simon Pagenaud and Castroneves. Behind them, back of the grid chargers Graham Rahal and Kirkwood ran 11th and 13th, sandwiching DeFrancesco.

However, on the Lap 114 restart, Kirkwood lost it trying to pass DeFrancesco around the outside of Turn 3/4. On the less grippy higher line and in the dirty air of Rahal who was running the same trajectory to pass Castroneves, the Indy Lights champion’s Foyt car slammed into the Turn 4 wall. Malukas, O’Ward and Kellett took the opportunity to pit under the subsequent caution, O’Ward requiring a new front wing after his impact with his thankfully uninjured crewmember. It dropped him a lap down.

The Lap 129 restart went fine for two-thirds of the lap. Then as Castroneves pulled to the outside of Rahal, DeFrancesco drafted down to the inside of the RLL car, hit the transition between the banking and the slow-down lane, and that sent him up into Rahal who in turn struck the MSR car on his outside. All three were eliminated after heavy impact with the wall, and out came the fourth caution. Under yellow, Rosenqvist pitted with a mechanical issue, and was ordered to shut the car down – a sad end for the polesitter.

RLL’s loss was also its gain, as Santino Ferrucci – drafted in to replace Jack Harvey, who wasn’t cleared by IndyCar medical after his crash on Saturday – had now moved up to 10th. Behind him was Chip Ganassi Racing’s Jimmie Johnson, running 11th in his first oval race in an IndyCar.

The restart came at the end of Lap 148, and VeeKay passed Ericsson around the outside for fifth. On Lap 150, McLaughlin lost the lead to Newgarden, but the Kiwi quickly reclaimed it.

Meanwhile VeeKay kept charging, picking off Dixon, Power and Newgarden, the latter losing enough momentum to also force him to cede position to Power. On Lap 159, VeeKay swept past McLaughlin to grab the lead along the front straight. Meanwhile, Newgarden had dropped back to sixth, demoted by Dixon and Ericsson, and ran just ahead of Herta, Pagenaud, Ferrucci and Palou.

On Lap 164, Power barreled off Turn 4 to charge past both McLaughlin and VeeKay and take the lead, the latter two perhaps easing off to save fuel, so they could make it on just one more stop. McLaughlin fell to fourth behind Dixon. Further back Johnson passed both Palou and Ferrucci to run ninth.

McLaughlin, Ericsson and Newgarden moved past Dixon for fourth and fifth respectively on Lap 178, while McLaughlin, Ericsson and Newgarden had passed VeeKay to run second, third and fourth by Lap 181. Up front, Power – naturally burning more fuel than his pursuers – had backed the pace down to 200mph, and put up no resistance to Ericsson, McLaughlin and Newgarden when they passed him on Laps 184-185.

VeeKay pitted on Lap 186, Herta on 187, but the latter was taken out of contention by a front-left wheelnut jamming.

The Penskes pitted on Lap 191, whereas leader Ericsson left it to Lap 194, and rejoined behind VeeKay, McLaughlin and Newgarden, although Ericsson was hassling Newgarden for the next several laps. Further back, Dixon had lost momentum in traffic after his pitstop and teammate Johnson moved past him to lead both Dixon and Palou.

McLaughlin moved past VeeKay on Lap 205, and that became the lead on Lap 206 when out of sequence Callum Ilott pitted his Juncos Hollinger-Chevy. Newgarden and Ericsson also passed VeeKay to claim second and third respectively. Power demoted the Carpenter car to take fourth on Lap 215, Pagenaud did the same 10 laps later, the highly impressive Johnson a lap after that.

Johnson passed Pageaud for fifth place on Lap 236, and was matching Power who was struggling to make it to the end. So too was Pagenaud whose laps dropped under the 200mph mark, allowing Dixon and Palou ahead. Dixon got around Johnson for fifth on Lap 246.

But the focus was up ahead as McLaughlin got caught behind traffic, and suddenly Newgarden was charging at him. Carrying more momentum through Turns 3 and 4, the #2 Penske charged onto the tail of the leader and around the outside of McLaughlin, Newgarden stole the win by 0.0669sec.

Ericsson scored a worthy podium in third, first Honda home, while Power just held off his long-time rival Dixon to claim fourth.

Also commendable was Ferrucci, who passed VeeKay for ninth on the final lap.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 2 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 248
2 3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 248 0.066
3 8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 248 1.353
4 12 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 248 15.223
5 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 248 15.673
6 48 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 248 18.093
7 10 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 248 19.193
8 60 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 248 22.464
9 45 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 248 24.414
10 21 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 248 25.484
11 18 United States David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 248 26.050
12 26 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 247 1 Lap
13 33 United States Ed Carpenter
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 247 1 Lap
14 11 United States J.R. Hildebrand
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 247 1 Lap
15 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 247 1 Lap
16 77 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
Juncos Hollinger Racing 247 1 Lap
17 4 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 246 2 Laps
18 20 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 245 3 Laps
19 30 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 233 15 Laps
20 51 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 140 108 Laps
21 7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 138 110 Laps
22 15 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 128 120 Laps
23 06 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 128 120 Laps
24 29 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 128 120 Laps
25 14 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 113 135 Laps
26 28 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 103 145 Laps
27 27 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 11 237 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
Ferrucci to sub for Harvey in RLL-Honda at Texas
Previous article

Ferrucci to sub for Harvey in RLL-Honda at Texas
Next article

Gutted McLaughlin says losing IndyCar win at last corner “will hurt”

Gutted McLaughlin says losing IndyCar win at last corner “will hurt”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas Texas
IndyCar

VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?” Indy 500
IndyCar

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson on Indy 500 win prospects: “Why not? Why can’t we?”

Newgarden: Last-gasp victory was “coolest win I’ve ever had”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: Last-gasp victory was “coolest win I’ve ever had”

Teammates hail “great asset” Johnson for sixth on oval debut
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Teammates hail “great asset” Johnson for sixth on oval debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.