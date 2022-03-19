Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Texas Practice report

Texas IndyCar: Pagenaud leads Rosenqvist in opening practice

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Simon Pagenaud topped the only practice session before qualifying for IndyCar’s XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway, ahead of Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

There was a very early yellow when rookie David Malukas’ Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda was slow on track and trickled into pitlane, but action swiftly resumed. However, 10min into the session, IndyCar oval debutant Jimmie Johnson’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda came down onto the apron with his engine off, briefly causing a second yellow.

For the first 15mins of the session, Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Simon Pagenaud was the only driver in the 223mph zone – 223.087mph/23.2376sec of the 1.5-mile oval. His cause helped by the additional 220lbs / eight percent increase in downforce thanks to the underfloor sidewalls and bargeboards that teams can use here in 2022.

That speed, set on his 16th of what would eventually be 46 laps, would remain the fastest of the session.

And Rosenqvist’s seventh lap of 41 would remain the closest Pagenaud would come to a challenge, with a 222.878mph effort. St. Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske and Rosenqvist’s teammate and 2021 Texas winner Pato O’Ward were also very swiftly into the 222s.

With 18 minutes remaining, Colton Herta moved his Andretti Autosport-Honda up to third, albeit with the aid of a tow, during what appeared to be a qualifying simulation.

Ganassi’s six-time IndyCar champion and five-time Texas winner Scott Dixon then also moved into the 222mph bracket to set fifth fastest time, and with fewer than five minutes remaining, Takuma Sato’s Dale Coyne Racing-Honda completed a quali sim and slid into 10th.

However, rookie Callum Ilott – with the aid of a tow – managed to grab a startling fourth fastest in the Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet on his 41st of 43 laps, to usurp McLaughlin, Dixon and O’Ward.

Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou ensured there were three Ganassi cars in the Top 10, the pair split by another Texas ‘newcomer’, Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport-Honda, although the former F1 driver did test impressively here two weeks ago.

One of his Andretti teammates and series rookie Devlin DeFrancesco wound up 11th while a former Indy Lights teammate of DeFrancesco’s, Kyle Kirkwood, was 15th in the AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet.

The other two Foyt cars of Dalton Kellett and series returnee JR Hildebrand were left at the bottom of the table, just behind the three Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevys.

Team Penske finished their track work early, feeling they had covered quali sim and race-level downforce work between them.

Qualifying begins at 1.00pm local (Central) time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Simon Pagenaud

23.2376

23.2376

16

46

223.087

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

2

Felix Rosenqvist

23.2594

0.0218

7

41

222.878

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

3

Colton Herta

23.2690

0.0314

33

39

222.786

Honda

Andretti Autosport

4

Callum Ilott

23.3243

0.0867

41

43

222.257

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

5

Scott McLaughlin

23.3268

0.0892

13

42

222.234

Chevy

Team Penske

6

Scott Dixon

23.3288

0.0912

37

46

222.215

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Pato O'Ward

23.3299

0.0923

15

34

222.204

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

8

Marcus Ericsson

23.3551

0.1175

36

42

221.964

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Romain Grosjean

23.3673

0.1297

44

56

221.848

Honda

Andretti Autosport

10

Alex Palou

23.3783

0.1407

44

46

221.744

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Devlin DeFrancesco

23.3791

0.1415

46

49

221.737

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

12

Takuma Sato

23.3926

0.1550

30

33

221.609

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

13

Graham Rahal

23.3991

0.1615

9

45

221.547

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14

Josef Newgarden

23.4150

0.1774

16

16

221.397

Chevy

Team Penske

15

Kyle Kirkwood

23.4195

0.1819

29

56

221.354

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

16

Helio Castroneves

23.4332

0.1956

41

51

221.225

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

17

Christian Lundgaard

23.4371

0.1995

46

48

221.188

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

18

David Malukas

23.4394

0.2018

45

45

221.166

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

19

Will Power

23.4459

0.2083

10

46

221.105

Chevy

Team Penske

20

Alexander Rossi

23.4763

0.2387

28

32

220.818

Honda

Andretti Autosport

21

Ed Carpenter

23.5135

0.2759

28

28

220.469

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

Jimmie Johnson

23.5181

0.2805

69

69

220.426

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

Jack Harvey

23.5286

0.2910

53

53

220.328

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

24

Rinus VeeKay

23.5297

0.2921

12

18

220.317

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

25

Conor Daly

23.5745

0.3369

23

23

219.899

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

26

Dalton Kellett

23.6060

0.3684

13

52

219.605

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

JR Hildebrand

23.6705

0.4329

25

26

219.007

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

