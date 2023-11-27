The American Legion moves to Linus Lundqvist’s CGR ride for 2024

The 24-year-old Swede signed a multi-year deal with CGR on Aug. 31 following an impressive showing in just three starts of 2023. He will be set with The American Legion’s red, white and blue “Be The One” livery for his rookie campaign in 2024.

“I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with The American Legion for the 2024 IndyCar season,” said Lundqvist, the 2022 Indy NXT champion.

“To move on to the next chapter and to be connected to the veteran community makes it even more special. A major thank you to Dean (Kessel) and The American Legion for this opportunity. I am privileged to be able to represent such an impactful organization and I am looking forward to our work together with ‘Be The One.’”

The partnership between CGR and The American Legion dates back to 2021. The team has scored four wins and 12 podiums in the 28 races that The American Legion has served as a primary sponsor.

Lundqvist will share his name alongside a roster of top class drivers to have represented The American Legion with CGR, including defending Rookie of the Year Marcus Armstrong, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2004 IndyCar champion Tony Kanaan and two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou.

“I am very much looking forward to Linus getting on the track to show the kind of driver that we all believe he will be,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “In addition, I believe Linus’ off-track presence will match well with the strong partnership we have with The American Legion.

“Over the last three seasons it has been a tremendous honor to work alongside The American Legion in our shared mission to save veteran lives. So, stepping into 2024 with Linus piloting the 8 car our expectations are rather high, and I am very much looking forward to our first official race together in March.”

CGR and The American Legion work together on a variety of initiatives, including Giving Tuesday and “Be The One.” Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement to help transform communities across the world, is Nov. 28. The team encourages fans to think about The American Legion as a preferred charity during this season of generosity.

CGR and The American Legion will launch their “12 Days of #VetsGiving” on Giving Tuesday, when 12 unique prize packages will be listed for auction with a buy-it-now option, too. The initiative was first launched by the team in 2022, and nearly $40,000 was raised. All proceeds will go directly to The American Legion.

“We are thrilled to build off the championship season with Chip Ganassi Racing and form this new relationship with a talented young driver in Linus Lundqvist,” said Dean Kessell, The American Legion chief marketing officer.

“Linus’ enthusiasm and personality stood out to our team since day one, and I am confident that he will be a quality ambassador for our organization and the Be The One platform. Our collective focus continues to extend beyond the racetrack, and we will continue to lead the charge to end veteran suicide.”