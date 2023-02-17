Tirico, Patrick to present NBC Sports’ Indy 500 coverage again
Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick will return to NBC Sports’ coverage of the Indianapolis 500, joining Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.
NBC Sports announced today that Mike Tirico and Danica Patrick will return to its coverage of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sun., May 28.
Tirico made his debut as NBC Sports’ host of the Indianapolis 500 during its inaugural broadcast in 2019 and has served in the same role each year. Patrick, who earned fourth place on her Indy 500 debut in 2005, and third place in 2009, has previously served as a studio analyst during NBC Sports’ pre-race coverage and as an analyst on the Peacock Pit Box alongside pitlane for NBC Sports’ Indy 500 broadcasts.
NBC Sports’ regular NTT IndyCar Series broadcast booth occupants of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play) and analysts Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race on NBC and Peacock.
NBC Sports also revealed it will honor the history of the Indianapolis 500 by counting down the Top 10 Indianapolis 500s of all time, as voted by a panel of former drivers, broadcasters and IndyCar historians. Members of the committee will be announced soon.
The Top 10 list will be revealed throughout the first portion of NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series as well as across its social and digital platforms, culminating with the announcement of the #1 Indianapolis 500 of all time on the weekend of this year’s race.
The committee will use a variety of criteria to determine the rankings, including the quality of the racing, memorable moments, the strength of the field, and the race’s historical impact.
The 2022 IndyCar season, won by Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power, was the most watched season of the series in six years, and NBC Sports’ most-watched season on record, an increase of five percent compared to 2021.
The 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season begins on March 5 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, starting at 12 noon ET on NBC and Peacock. Practice and qualifying sessions on March 3-4 will be shown on Peacock.
New Detroit GP venue to feature more than 50% free viewing
CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy
Latest news
