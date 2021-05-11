Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

By:

Three-time NASCAR champion and former IRL IndyCar champion Tony Stewart will attend this year’s Indy 500 as guest of his hero, A.J. Foyt.

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

Stewart appeared to be taking an old-school route to the top of U.S. open-wheel racing in the 1990s, winning the USAC National Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown titles in 1995 and joining the Menard team for the newly created Indy Racing League in 1996. After scoring a second place on his debut in 1996, Stewart won the ’96/’97 championship, and finished third the following season.

His last Indy 500 came in 2001, driving a Chip Ganassi Racing entry to sixth place, but by then Stewart’s main focus was on his meteoric NASCAR Cup career. He won the championship in 2002, ’05 and ’11 and retired from the series in 2016 with 49 wins to his name.

Stewart, who turns 50 this month, will be present at Indy to help Foyt celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first win at the 500.

“A.J. is my hero, and a great friend whom I’ve known for a long time,” said Stewart [pictured above with Foyt at Texas Motor Speedway in 2008]. “It didn’t matter what it was, but if it had four wheels and went fast, A.J. would drive it. NASCAR stock cars, USAC stock cars, sprints and midgets, Indy cars, IMSA sports cars – A.J. won in all of them. We both kind of came up through the racing ranks in the same way. He just did it in a different era.

“A.J. called me after I won my first Cup championship in 2002 and I remember how much it meant to have him call that night and congratulate me. He has given a lot back to racing and has been one of the sport’s biggest supporters. Without guys like him, guys like myself wouldn’t have had a chance to succeed.

“Being with A.J. on the pit box this year at Indy is an honor and something I’ll cherish forever.”

Foyt has four cars entered for this year’s Indy 500 – the two for full-timers Sebastien Bourdais and Dalton Kellett, plus one for Charlie Kimball and another for JR Hildebrand. The latter will run the #1 with a livery similar to that on Foyt’s victorious Trevis-Offy from 1961.

“Tony and I have been good friends for a long time, and I’m glad he’s able to come out for this 500,” said four-time Indy winner Foyt, who first shared the stage with Stewart back in 1995 when presenting him with his championship rings for winning the USAC Triple Crown. Stewart was the first driver to win the USAC Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown titles in a single season, and only one driver, J.J. Yeley, has matched that feat.

“I’m hoping having Tony at the 500 might change our luck! Normally, we run pretty good at Texas but the luck was pretty bad in the doubleheader. We got crashed in the first race and at the start of the second race, both cars got crashed – they never made it to the start-finish line.”

Stewart has long said that Foyt became his hero after watching him in the 1982 Indy 500 when Foyt got out of his car and started working on it in the pits during the race. Last Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, the SHR’s #14 entry of Chase Briscoe carried a throwback paint scheme to Foyt’s #14 Copenhagen-sponsored stock car from 1986.

shares
comments
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Previous article

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Tony Stewart , A.J. Foyt
Teams A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
General

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry

4h
3
Formula 1

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?

4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished

2h
5
World of Outlaws

Point system explained

Latest news
Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500
IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

1h
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

May 10, 2021
Foyt: Signing Hildebrand for Indy “a no-brainer… He could win”
IndyCar

Foyt: Signing Hildebrand for Indy “a no-brainer… He could win”

May 6, 2021
O’Ward: A Mexican IndyCar race would be “sold out”
Video Inside
IndyCar

O’Ward: A Mexican IndyCar race would be “sold out”

May 5, 2021
Mario Andretti: Riding along with IndyCar’s coolest chauffeur
IndyCar

Mario Andretti: Riding along with IndyCar’s coolest chauffeur

May 5, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy 00:24
IndyCar
May 7, 2021

IndyCar: Foyt signs Hildebrand for Indy

O'Ward - A Mexican IndyCar race would be 'sold out' 00:30
IndyCar
May 6, 2021

O'Ward - A Mexican IndyCar race would be 'sold out'

IndyCar: Foyt estimates the car damage in Texas 00:29
IndyCar
May 4, 2021

IndyCar: Foyt estimates the car damage in Texas

IndyCar: O'Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win 01:01
IndyCar
May 3, 2021

IndyCar: O'Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

IndyCar: O'Ward overcomes Newgarden to win at Texas 00:59
IndyCar
May 3, 2021

IndyCar: O'Ward overcomes Newgarden to win at Texas

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Foyt: Signing Hildebrand for Indy “a no-brainer… He could win” Indy 500
IndyCar

Foyt: Signing Hildebrand for Indy “a no-brainer… He could win”

Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Askew joins Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 team for Mid-Ohio

More from
Tony Stewart
Marco Andretti enters new SRX series
General

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team
NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend Texas
Video Inside
IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change” Birmingham
Video Inside
IndyCar

Foyt “glad to see the #14 leading the race for a change”

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry
General General

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished

Point system explained
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Point system explained

Jensen returns to weekly wars
Stock car Stock car

Jensen returns to weekly wars

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

DSR's Johnny Gray honors father on 2013 funny car
NHRA NHRA

DSR's Johnny Gray honors father on 2013 funny car

Latest news

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Tony Stewart to join his hero A.J. Foyt at Indy 500

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Foyt: Signing Hildebrand for Indy “a no-brainer… He could win”
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt: Signing Hildebrand for Indy “a no-brainer… He could win”

O’Ward: A Mexican IndyCar race would be “sold out”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: A Mexican IndyCar race would be “sold out”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.