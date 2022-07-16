Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Robert Wickens defied expectations on his heroic return to glory Next / IndyCar stars hope Toronto track reverts to pre-2016 layout
IndyCar / Toronto Practice report

Toronto IndyCar: Herta turns 107mph lap, Palou and Grosjean shunt

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Colton Herta ran the first 107mph lap of the weekend at Toronto to claim top spot in second practice, while teammate Romain Grosjean and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou both were among those who found the wall.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Toronto IndyCar: Herta turns 107mph lap, Palou and Grosjean shunt
Listen to this article

The start of the session was delayed by over 30mins as the AMR Safety Team and Toronto track workers rebuilt the Turn 3 wall and fence and replaced electrical cables, following a heavy shunt in the supporting Porsche Carrera Cup North America qualifying session.

The first casualty of the session was Josef Newgarden, who felt his Chevrolet go into “engine protection mode” so that he had to cruise back to the pits and was done for the session.

Then defending champion and the man around whom there is so much talk, Alex Palou, tagged the Turn 1 wall on the inside, which sent the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda across the track and into the wall on the outside, so he damaged the front and rear suspension on the left side, too.

Meanwhile David Malukas, encountering the 1.786-mile street course for the first time in an IndyCar, went to the top of the times with a 60.6834sec in the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, just ahead of circuit star and defending race winner Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.

Romain Grosjean, newcomer to the track, slotted his Andretti Autosport-Honda into third, as teammate Colton Herta reached P1 with a 60.4871sec lap, 106.297mph. But Grosjean ran long at Turn 1, and while he spun-turned it and resumed on track, exiting the final turn next time by, the rear of the DHL #28 car stepped out and hit the wall hard with its right-rear. Out came the red flag for a second time, as Grosjean limped his crippled car back to the pits.

As the session resumed, Graham Rahal, who excelled yesterday too, jumped to third in the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, and Felix Rosenqvist became top Chevrolet runner with fourth fastest time for Arrow McLaren SP. Rahal then improved again, to draw within 0.045sec of Herta’s top time, before six-time champion and three-time Toronto winner Scott Dixon slotted into that gap to claim second for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Dixon chipped more hundredths off his best time next time by to move to top spot with a 60.4547sec/106.354mph lap, while teammate and championship leader Marcus Ericsson claimed sixth.

With seven minutes to go, Scott McLaughlin, a driver who prior to this weekend hadn’t encountered this track at all, then produced a brilliant 60.3389sec on his 26th lap of the session to jump to top spot, as Ericsson also found more time to fall just 0.0589sec short on his first attempt, then eclipse the Penske-Chevrolet driver by 0.1307sec to jump to the top with a 60.2082sec.

Three-time Toronto winner Will Power delivered a 60.3322 to claim second and fastest of the Chevy runners… which then became third when Herta hit the top with a 60.0471sec, the first 107mph lap of the weekend – 107.076mph to be precise.

With just a minute remaining, Takuma Sato struck the wall hard in Turn 6 and had to stop, which effectively ended the session early.

Rookie Christian Lundgaard emphasized the progress RLL has made with a late improvement to fifth, just ahead of Dixon and Rahal.

Malukas’ best effort kept him in the Top 10 ahead of Rosenqvist. Yesterday’s pacesetter Rossi claimed only 10th, but was held up on his fastest run by a car pulling out of the pits and holding him up exiting Turn 2. Friday’s second-fastest driver, Pagenaud, informed NBC that he was struggling to keep the rear end of his #60 Meyer Shank car under control.

Qualifying for the 36th Honda Indy Toronto will commence at 2.00pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 United States Colton Herta
United States Andretti Autosport 27 1'00.0471 107.076
2 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 21 1'00.2082 0.1611 106.789
3 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 26 1'00.3322 0.2851 106.570
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
United States Team Penske 26 1'00.3389 0.2918 106.558
5 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 27 1'00.3954 0.3483 106.458
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 19 1'00.4547 0.4076 106.354
7 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 28 1'00.5009 0.4538 106.273
8 United States David Malukas
United States Dale Coyne Racing 20 1'00.6834 0.6363 105.953
9 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Arrow McLaren SP 29 1'00.6854 0.6383 105.950
10 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 22 1'00.6924 0.6453 105.937
11 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Meyer Shank Racing 29 1'00.7251 0.6780 105.880
12 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
United States Arrow McLaren SP 25 1'00.7574 0.7103 105.824
13 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 29 1'00.7847 0.7376 105.777
14 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Dale Coyne Racing 20 1'00.8726 0.8255 105.624
15 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 21 1'00.8927 0.8456 105.589
16 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 28 1'00.9055 0.8584 105.567
17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco
United States Andretti Autosport 27 1'00.9374 0.8903 105.512
18 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 26 1'00.9380 0.8909 105.511
19 France Romain Grosjean
United States Andretti Autosport 12 1'00.9964 0.9493 105.409
20 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Meyer Shank Racing 27 1'01.1110 1.0639 105.212
21 United States Kyle Kirkwood
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 27 1'01.2315 1.1844 105.005
22 United States Jimmie Johnson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 28 1'01.8323 1.7852 103.984
23 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'01.9120 1.8649 103.851
24 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 29 1'02.1370 2.0899 103.475
25 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 1 1'21.9432 21.8961 78.464
View full results
 

 

shares
comments
How Robert Wickens defied expectations on his heroic return to glory
Previous article

How Robert Wickens defied expectations on his heroic return to glory
Next article

IndyCar stars hope Toronto track reverts to pre-2016 layout

IndyCar stars hope Toronto track reverts to pre-2016 layout
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win” Toronto
IndyCar

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”

Herta hindered by hair after headsock failure Toronto
IndyCar

Herta hindered by hair after headsock failure

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”

Graham Rahal looked both relieved and exhilarated by his performance in Toronto, after climbing from an unrepresentative mid-grid position to seal a strong fourth-place finish.

Herta hindered by hair after headsock failure
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta hindered by hair after headsock failure

Toronto runner-up Colton Herta admits his pursuit of Scott Dixon and defense of second from Felix Rosenqvist were hurt when his hair flopped into his face when his balaclava failed.

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver Felix Rosenqvist suggests his future ‘teammate’ Alex Palou may not be racing in IndyCar in 2023.

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta said he was pleased to fend off Felix Rosenqvist in Toronto, while the Arrow McLaren SP driver felt his performance should cause doubts among team management over his destiny in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.