Vautier returns to IndyCar with Coyne for Detroit
Dale Coyne Racing (DCR) has confirmed Tristan Vautier for this weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix.
A 34-year-old Frenchman, Vautier will drive the Honda-powered No. 51 entry for DCR on the tight and challenging 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit based in the heart of Motor City.
The upcoming outing will mark Vautier’s return to the IndyCar Series since 2017, when he was called upon by DCR as a substitute for the injured Sebastien Bourdais at Texas Motor Speedway and finished 16th.
The last time Vautier was in Detroit with DCR was when IndyCar raced at nearby Belle Isle as part of a doubleheader weekend, which saw him finish 17th in the first race before scoring an series-best result of fourth in the nightcap. He has 31 career IndyCar starts including 12 with Dale Coyne Racing.
“I’m very happy to be returning to the NTT IndyCar Series and Dale Coyne Racing this weekend,” shared Vautier.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in an Indy car but I’m very much looking forward to getting back behind the wheel this weekend and to be discovering the Detroit track.
“Coming back to Dale Coyne Racing is like coming back to family and I want to thank Dale and Falcon Motorsport for giving me this opportunity.”
Vautier has spent his recent years finding success in sportscar racing, competing in both the IMSA Sportscar Championship, the World Endurance Championship (WEC) as well as the European Le Mans Series (ELMS). In 2021, he was part of the push to lead JDC-Miller MotorSports to victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring. He was also part of two podiums with the team the following year at the 24 Hours of Daytona, where he claimed third, and the 12 Hours of Sebring, scoring a runner-up result.
Vautier will get his first taste of Indy car racing with opening practice for the Detroit round set for Friday, May 31 at 3pm ET. Qualifying will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12:45pm ET.
The green flag waves for the Detroit Grand Prix at 12:45pm ET on Sunday, June 2. Coverage for the race begins on USA Network starting at Noon ET.
Watch: Newgarden Beats O'Ward To Go Back-To-Back - The 108th Indy 500 Review
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Bourdais reveals late scare on way to Sebring victory
JDC-Miller MotorSports reveals IMSA line-up for 2021
Vautier confirmed in JDC-Miller’s Rolex 24 line-up
Katherine Legge is back with a vengeance at the Indy 500
Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by Siegel’s flying crash
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team
Latest news
F1 not interested in divide-and-conquer tactics for next Concorde Agreement
Exclusive: F1 in livery push for 2025 to make cars look all different
BMW unveils new M4 GT3 Evo at Nurburgring
Castroneves to substitute for Blomqvist for next two IndyCar rounds
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments