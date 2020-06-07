IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Texas / Breaking news

Veach stars on tough night for Andretti Autosport in Texas

shares
comments
Veach stars on tough night for Andretti Autosport in Texas
By:
Jun 7, 2020, 10:58 PM

Zach Veach matched his best ever IndyCar result in last night’s Genesys 300 with a fourth place at Texas Motor Speedway, but Michael Andretti’s team suffered a disappointing evening overall, with two cars hobbled from the start.

Veach, who is in his third season with the squad, had started out the weekend with a modest target – vowing not to hit the Turn 2 wall as he has on his past two visits to TMS. In fact, the Ohioan excelled, qualifying fifth – beaten only by one teammate – and then finishing the race in fourth, having pressured the struggling Penske-Chevrolets for much of the event.

“Really, really good night in the Gainbridge Honda,” he commented. “I wanted to start 2020 off good because 2019 was so rough – and we came out here to Texas and got a top four and started fifth. I’m just very happy.

“This kind of momentum will be great to go into the Indy GP with and hopefully have the season we’ve been needing to have. The guys did an awesome job, my engineer Mark Bryant – the car was amazing and all my pit crew. They were awesome and that played a big part in a race with not many passes.”

By way of contrast, both Marco Andretti, who started the Andretti Herta entry from 11th and finished 14th, and James Hinchcliffe driving the first of three races in a sixth Genesys-sponsored AA car, struggled in pitstops. Hinchcliffe, who qualified 15th, fell two laps down due to wheelgun failures.

Colton Herta’s Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Racing entry rose from 14th to finish seventh, but was struggling to make his tires last over the full 35-lap stints and several times pitted slightly early.

But the worst fortunes struck the fastest AA qualifier (P4) Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi who should have started eighth. Unable to get their engines fired following the pre-race command, they were consigned to start from the back row of the 24-car field – and then also had to serve drive-through penalties for that unapproved service.

“Incredibly unfortunate events got us at the start of the race,” said Hunter-Reay who fought back to grab eighth at the checkered flag. “The team did a great job and turned the car around for qualifying [following his shunt in practice]. I got in it and drove the wheels off it, up to P4 in qualifying. It ended up being a track position race which would’ve really benefited us.

“Unfortunately, we had an issue with the electronics starting up and had to make a change. Because of the impound rule for the event, we got penalized twice.

“I’m not really sure why the cartoon anvil keeps dropping on the #28 but it’s definitely getting old. Great job by the whole #28 DHL Honda team. We had a good car to represent our partners and our teammates great today, but we were robbed.”

Rossi who, like Hunter-Reay, was a victory contender in Texas last year, could only emerge with 15th last night, as the ECU problem which crippled his car at the start was just one half of his problems.

“During the drive through, there was an issue with the pit lane speed limiter, which followed up one drive through penalty with another!” he said. “From that point our night was pretty much over, but we tried our best to salvage what we could.

“The fact we ended up 15th was better than nothing and I think the one takeaway is that the NAPA / AutoNation team did really well in pitlane. That was one of our big focuses in the off-season."

Related video

Next article
Daly rejoices in strong start for Carlin's IndyCar season

Previous article

Daly rejoices in strong start for Carlin's IndyCar season
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

Martinsville Stewart soldiers to top-10 finish

3
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? – Ernie Irvan

4
Sprint

ALLSTAR: 81 Speedway (KS) Results 98-08-21

5
NASCAR

Russell "Russ" William Wallace, Sr passes

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Veach stars on tough night for Andretti Autosport in Texas
Indy

Veach stars on tough night for Andretti Autosport in Texas

Daly rejoices in strong start for Carlin's IndyCar season
Indy

Daly rejoices in strong start for Carlin's IndyCar season

NBC delivers best non-Indy 500 TV figures since 2016
Indy

NBC delivers best non-Indy 500 TV figures since 2016

Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas
Indy

Dixon says Honda simulator work was key to “amazing car” at Texas

Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”
Indy

Third-placed Newgarden on Texas trials: “I feel like we won!”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.