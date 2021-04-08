VeeKay has big shunt in opening minutes of Indy 500 test

Starting his fifth lap of the famed 2.5-mile oval, the front left wheel of the #21 Sonax ECR-Chevy went down below the white line negotiating Turn 1 and the rear continued to swing around, but it went through only one 360deg spin before striking the outside SAFER barrier on the exit of Turn 1 with its right side.

The car then scraped along the track before coming to a halt at the entry to Turn 2.

VeeKay, last year’s IndyCar Rookie of the Year, stepped from the car without needing assistance from the AMR IndyCar Safety Team.

The accident occurred in the 12th minute of the first session of the day, and VeeKay was the only driver on track to have turned more than a systems-check/installation lap.