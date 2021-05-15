Tickets Subscribe
Grosjean on pole: Being competitive "like being alive again!"
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 Practice report

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

By:

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Rinus VeeKay led the race day morning warm-up for the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, ahead of Alex Palou and Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

Most runners ran only primary tires, practicing their fuel save and using the push-to-pass boost which increases turbo pressure from 1.5- to 1.65-bar on road courses.

VeeKay, who will start from seventh, lapped the 14-turn 2.439-mile course in 70.5598sec, an average of 124.439mph, to just shade fellow sophomore Palou who will roll off fourth this afternoon.

Palou’s teammate Dixon will start only 16th but appears to have the pace to fight through to a podium finish, as he did from a similarly poor grid position here in 2018.

Front-row starter Josef Newgarden was fourth ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay, the lead Andretti Autosport-Honda, and his own Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Simon Pagenaud.

Surprise pole-winner Romain Grosjean was only 20th and, like Palou, survived a minor off-track excursion in his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

The race begins at 2.40pm local (Eastern) time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

LapTime

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Rinus VeeKay

1:10.5598

1:10.5598

14

21

1:23.7056

124.439

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

2

Alex Palou

1:10.5924

0.0326

8

19

1:12.0267

124.382

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Scott Dixon

1:10.6617

0.1019

13

15

1:10.9527

124.260

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Josef Newgarden

1:10.8277

0.2679

11

13

1:24.0263

123.968

Chevy

P

Team Penske

5

Ed Jones

1:10.8735

0.3137

20

20

1:10.8735

123.888

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

6

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:10.8994

0.3396

7

15

1:12.1349

123.843

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

7

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.0189

0.4591

22

22

1:11.0189

123.635

Chevy

P

Team Penske

8

Conor Daly

1:11.0350

0.4752

6

21

1:11.5321

123.607

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

9

Jack Harvey

1:11.0623

0.5025

7

17

1:12.4224

123.559

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

10

Graham Rahal

1:11.1892

0.6294

16

19

1:11.4918

123.339

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

Alexander Rossi

1:11.2107

0.6509

8

17

1:11.7176

123.302

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

12

Takuma Sato

1:11.3163

0.7565

16

18

1:11.3942

123.119

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

James Hinchcliffe

1:11.4120

0.8522

16

19

1:13.3268

122.954

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

14

Will Power

1:11.4197

0.8599

10

22

1:12.6144

122.941

Chevy

P

Team Penske

15

Marcus Ericsson

1:11.4244

0.8646

10

20

1:12.5647

122.933

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

Scott McLaughlin

1:11.4300

0.8702

19

22

1:11.8950

122.923

Chevy

P

Team Penske

17

Pato O'Ward

1:11.5267

0.9669

6

22

1:12.5589

122.757

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

18

Colton Herta

1:11.5998

1.0400

6

16

1:27.6523

122.632

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

19

Felix Rosenqvist

1:11.6686

1.1088

19

19

1:11.6686

122.514

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

20

Romain Grosjean

1:11.7465

1.1867

8

20

1:12.0940

122.381

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

21

Sebastien Bourdais

1:11.7698

1.2100

8

17

1:12.5944

122.341

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

22

Dalton Kellett

1:12.0718

1.5120

17

20

1:12.3164

121.829

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

23

Juan Pablo Montoya

1:12.1909

1.6311

17

17

1:12.1909

121.628

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

24

Charlie Kimball

1:12.4186

1.8588

6

22

1:13.3892

121.245

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

Jimmie Johnson

1:12.5622

2.0024

8

19

1:13.2660

121.005

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”

Previous article

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”
Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Author David Malsher-Lopez

