Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Kirkwood impressed after first test with Foyt
IndyCar News

VeeKay sure his engineer now understands his setup needs

By:

Rinus VeeKay believes Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet will enjoy a far more consistent season in 2022 after long conversations with his race engineer Matt Barnes regarding car setup.

VeeKay sure his engineer now understands his setup needs

VeeKay’s second season in IndyCar was one of extremes, with him scoring a win in the GP of Indianapolis and a second place in Detroit, but then missing Road America due to a broken clavicle after a training injury and returning in Mid-Ohio when, by his own admission, he “wasn’t 100 percent yet.”

Thereafter, the #21 ECR-Chevy never finished in the Top 15, yet VeeKay believes that was down to the team “struggling a little bit getting up to pace, showing up fast. Instead of tweaking the car a little to get the last few tenths out, we were just trying to determine the whole setup.”

For 2022, said VeeKay, “the thought about the whole car setup is different. I have spent a lot of time with my engineer, even staying at his house on weekends, doing fun stuff, but still making sure my feedback will be translated in a different way so he can take everything, every little thing I say, and translate it into the setup.

“Right now, he has a better view of what I need in the car than before this off-season. So I think we definitely improved. I think everyone's really at the same level of we know what everyone needs on the car.”

VeeKay says that the highly regarded Barnes, who Team Penske tried to lure across to replace the departing Gavin Ward on Josef Newgarden’s car, has a better feel for what he, VeeKay, requires from his setups.

“We're always in a very serious setting where we're always talking about racing, thinking very deeply,” said VeeKay of his relationship with Barnes. “But now, because I was staying at [his] house for so much time, actually we're just laid back talking, very chilled. If you don't dig so deep, you say very normal things that actually you never think about saying.

“We talked about some stuff about setups. He really knows what I need from a car right now. I said a few things in the off-season which kind of opened his eyes, gave him a direction of thinking, which way we have to go on which tracks.”

VeeKay went on to observe: “Now that I've won my first IndyCar race, I want to win more. In the future I want to win an Indy 500 and also become an IndyCar champion. To be able to do that, I need to find every little speed I can from wherever I can. I think the last half of the season really opened my eyes in a good way. I think it really matured me, too.”

Despite that maturity, 21-year-old VeeKay, who started third and led 32 laps of last year’s Indy 500, says that youth may play in his favor should he find himself in a similar duel to the one fought between Helio Castroneves and Alex Palou in 2021.

“I have a lot of experience now in Indy, actually running in the front, passing cars and everything,” he said. “And I know with Ed Carpenter Racing I have a great car.

“I just cannot wait for the Indy 500 this year. Really I feel like a veteran now going to my third Indy 500. I might have an advantage being a little younger and not knowing the dangers compared to Helio.”

shares
comments
Kirkwood impressed after first test with Foyt
Previous article

Kirkwood impressed after first test with Foyt
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Kirkwood impressed after first test with Foyt
IndyCar

Kirkwood impressed after first test with Foyt

Newgarden: No smoking gun to explain Penske’s Indy 500 struggles
IndyCar

Newgarden: No smoking gun to explain Penske’s Indy 500 struggles

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

More from
Rinus VeeKay
Carpenter confident in benefits of continuity with VeeKay, Daly
IndyCar

Carpenter confident in benefits of continuity with VeeKay, Daly

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Iowa Prime
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Ed Carpenter Racing More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
Carpenter signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride
Video Inside
IndyCar

Carpenter signs Daly for full-time 2022 IndyCar ride

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test
IndyCar

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Latest news

VeeKay sure his engineer now understands his setup needs
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay sure his engineer now understands his setup needs

Kirkwood impressed after first test with Foyt
IndyCar IndyCar

Kirkwood impressed after first test with Foyt

Newgarden: No smoking gun to explain Penske’s Indy 500 struggles
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: No smoking gun to explain Penske’s Indy 500 struggles

Johnson: “I feel I’ll be much more competitive on ovals”
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “I feel I’ll be much more competitive on ovals”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.