Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch
IndyCar / Portland News

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

By:

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay will drop six places on the grid for tomorrow’s IndyCar race at the Grand Prix of Portland due to an unscheduled engine change.

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

The ECR #21 entry required a new Chevrolet following his shunt on a restart at the previous round in Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway.

The team was in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2, which states, “A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.”

The accident also took out Chip Ganassi Racing’s title contenders Scott Dixon and Alex Palou.

Ironically, Palou himself has twice suffered grid penalties this year – at Detroit 1 and Gateway – due to early engine changes for his Honda unit, while Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden also started six places behind where he qualified place drop for Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s second road course race last month.

Motorsport.com understands that grid penalties for early engine changes are being re-examined for 2022.

shares
comments
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Previous article

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

11 h
3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
Formula 1

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

1 h
5
Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Latest news
VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland
IndyCar

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

1 h
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

2 h
Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen
Formula 1

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

3 h
Ilott “in discussions” over IndyCar switch in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ilott “in discussions” over IndyCar switch in 2022

12 h
Ilott to race all three remaining IndyCar rounds
IndyCar

Ilott to race all three remaining IndyCar rounds

22 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success 02:03
IndyCar
Sep 9, 2021

IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future 00:44
IndyCar
Sep 3, 2021

Ilott says IndyCar is a “central option” for the future

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas 00:50
IndyCar
Aug 31, 2021

IndyCar: Jimmie Johnson passes oval rookie test at Texas

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’ 00:45
IndyCar
Aug 26, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean’s success makes former boss Steiner ‘very happy’

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy 01:09
IndyCar
Aug 24, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean ready to tackle Indy

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Ilott “in discussions” over IndyCar switch in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ilott “in discussions” over IndyCar switch in 2022

Ilott to race all three remaining IndyCar rounds
IndyCar

Ilott to race all three remaining IndyCar rounds

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
2 h
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

Ilott “in discussions” over IndyCar switch in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott “in discussions” over IndyCar switch in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.