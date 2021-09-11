VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

The ECR #21 entry required a new Chevrolet following his shunt on a restart at the previous round in Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway.

The team was in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2, which states, “A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.”

The accident also took out Chip Ganassi Racing’s title contenders Scott Dixon and Alex Palou.

Ironically, Palou himself has twice suffered grid penalties this year – at Detroit 1 and Gateway – due to early engine changes for his Honda unit, while Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden also started six places behind where he qualified place drop for Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s second road course race last month.

Motorsport.com understands that grid penalties for early engine changes are being re-examined for 2022.