VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

VeeKay lapped the 2.38-mile course in 66.518sec, 0.115sec faster than Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, although Bourdais held top spot without use of the push-to-pass overtake.

Graham Rahal turned a marathon 141 laps and wound up third fastest and top Honda-powered driver in the test, driving the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry.

Former Barber winner Will Power was fastest of the Team Penske-Chevrolet quartet, although a couple of hundredths slower without the aid of P2P, while Conor Daly made it two Carpenter cars in the top five.

Scott McLaughlin, who has just one IndyCar race under his belt, was an impressive seventh fastest for Penske, while Dalton Kellett appeared to have taken a step forward in the offseason as he becomes a fulltime driver for Foyt, finishing the day within 0.7sec of his team leader Bourdais.

The 2016 Indy Lights champion Ed Jones, on his return to IndyCar after a one-year hiatus, was 10th fastest, and just a tenth quicker than Dale Coyne Racing teammate and Formula 1 exile Romain Grosjean.