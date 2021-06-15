Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America
IndyCar / Road America News

VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury

By:

Rinus VeeKay has suffered a clavicle injury after a bicycle accident in training, his Ed Carpenter Racing team has revealed.

VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury

The Dutch 20-year-old, who currently lies fifth in the NTT IndyCar Series, “was involved in an accident on a cycling trail during a training ride,” said the statement from ECR. “He sustained a clavicle injury and is currently being treated by IndyCar’s medical staff.

“VeeKay is in good spirits and has no other injuries.

“VeeKay’s participation in this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series event at Road America is pending and more updates will be released when available.”

The Dutch sophomore scored his first win in May on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and finished second in last Saturday’s first of two races on the Detroit street course.

These and four other top 10 finishes have taken him into the top five at the halfway point of the 16-race IndyCar season.

Ironically, five years ago, another Carpenter driver, Josef Newgarden, had to race at Road America with a broken clavicle, following a shunt at Texas Motor Speedway, although he had two weeks to 10 days to recover before opening practice at the daunting high-G 4.1-mile course in Wisconsin.

shares
comments
Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America

Previous article

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

8h
2
Offroad

Police looking for witnesses of fatal Finke crash

11h
3
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

4
DTM

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

3h
5
World Superbike

Carrasco suffers broken vertebrae in testing crash

Latest news
VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury
IndyCar

VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury

21m
Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America
IndyCar

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America

2h
Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so
IndyCar

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so

Jun 13, 2021
Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” to dominate and lose
IndyCar

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” to dominate and lose

Jun 13, 2021
O’Ward dedicates Detroit win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh
IndyCar

O’Ward dedicates Detroit win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

Jun 13, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: O'Ward wins race 2 at Detroit 00:43
IndyCar
Jun 14, 2021

IndyCar: O'Ward wins race 2 at Detroit

IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole for Race 2 04:45
IndyCar
Jun 13, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole for Race 2

IndyCar: Power tops practice at Detroit 00:50
IndyCar
Jun 12, 2021

IndyCar: Power tops practice at Detroit

IndyCar: Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit 00:35
IndyCar
Jun 10, 2021

IndyCar: Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

IndyCar: Ferrucci returns to Detroit 00:37
IndyCar
Jun 8, 2021

IndyCar: Ferrucci returns to Detroit

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America Road America
IndyCar

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America

NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen Watkins Glen
Video Inside
IMSA

NTe Sport Audi returns for Six Hours of the Glen

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Rinus van Kalmthout More from
Rinus van Kalmthout
VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband” Indy 500
IndyCar

VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband”

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole Indy 500
IndyCar

Carpenter: We have everything we need to fight for Indy pole

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward, VeeKay, Herta talk sketchy cars, difficult passes

Ed Carpenter Racing More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

ECR's Indy 500 bid unravels after leading the most laps

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Video Inside
IndyCar

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021

Trending Today

VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Texas Sammy Swindell shoots for the top
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Texas Sammy Swindell shoots for the top

Series drivers reflect on Manzanita Speedway
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Series drivers reflect on Manzanita Speedway

Top 10 FIA WEC LMP1 drivers of 2015
WEC WEC

Top 10 FIA WEC LMP1 drivers of 2015

Mark Klenin set to return to PWC GTS action with McLaren 570S
SRO America SRO America

Mark Klenin set to return to PWC GTS action with McLaren 570S

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR: Addressing social justice is "right for our sport"

Latest news

VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay’s Road America participation “pending” after injury

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America
IndyCar IndyCar

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” to dominate and lose
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: “Hard not to be disappointed” to dominate and lose

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.