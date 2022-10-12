Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023 Next / IMSA champ Blomqvist tops IndyCar rookie test
IndyCar News

Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring

Formula 2 race-winners Marcus Armstrong and Juri Vips are among the five drivers taking part in today’s evaluation test on the Sebring short course.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Vips, Armstrong among those testing IndyCars at Sebring
Listen to this article

The Hitech Grand Prix teammates currently lie only 10th and 12th in the 2022 championship but Armstrong has four F2 wins to his name, and Vips has three. Armstrong has shown some interest in switching to IndyCar for two years, while last year Vips’ management was approached by a well-established team that then elected to retain its current line-up. Vips, too, wanted to give F2 one more year.

Yet today Vips will pilot a Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda around the 1.7-mile short course at Sebring, while Armstrong will take the wheel of a Dale Coyne Racing-Honda.

These should be seen as the most significant try-outs of the five drivers being evaluated today, since Vips could be a potential replacement for Jack Harvey, who suffered a dire year at RLL relative to teammates Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard. Meanwhile, Dale Coyne is eager to expand his team to three cars for 2023, and Armstrong is a prime candidate along with 2022 Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist.

Jake Dennis, an Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver who finished third in the 2020-’21 FE championship, will pilot an Andretti Autosport-Honda.

In a Meyer Shank Racing-Honda will be Tom Blomqvist, who last week helped MSR’s Acura ARX-05 to take victory at Petit Le Mans and thereby clinch victory in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Although the 28-year-old Swedish-British-New Zealander found his most recent success in sportscars – he finished runner-up in last year’s LMP2 category at Le Mans and in the WEC overall – his roots are open-wheel, and in 2014 he was second in the Formula 3 European championsip.

Also in action today will be Agustin Canapino driving a Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet in preparation for his demonstration runs in the car in his native Argentina, as reported last week.

Dale Coyne Racing will remain at Sebring for an extra day in order to test 2022 Indy Lights driver Danial Frost, who raced for HMD Motorsports w/Dale Coyne Racing last season and will do so again in 2023.

Additional reporting by Steve Wittich, Trackside Online

shares
comments
IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023
Previous article

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023
Next article

IMSA champ Blomqvist tops IndyCar rookie test

IMSA champ Blomqvist tops IndyCar rookie test
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
GM has “growth plan” for customer Corvettes in IMSA, WEC, beyond
IMSA

GM has “growth plan” for customer Corvettes in IMSA, WEC, beyond

Blomqvist committed to sportscars, eager for more IndyCar chances Sebring October testing
IndyCar

Blomqvist committed to sportscars, eager for more IndyCar chances

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Tom Blomqvist More from
Tom Blomqvist
Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports
WEC

Blomqvist returns to WEC in 2023 with United Autosports

Blomqvist reveals key to MSR Acura’s Petit Le Mans win Road Atlanta
IMSA

Blomqvist reveals key to MSR Acura’s Petit Le Mans win

Meyer Shank retains Blomqvist, promises him an IndyCar test
IMSA

Meyer Shank retains Blomqvist, promises him an IndyCar test

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Herta doesn't want to be "an exception" over F1 superlicence
Formula 1

Herta doesn't want to be "an exception" over F1 superlicence

Foster joins Andretti Autosport for 2023 Indy Lights season
Indy Lights

Foster joins Andretti Autosport for 2023 Indy Lights season

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Verstappen thought he would win F1 championship after French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen thought he would win F1 championship after French GP

Max Verstappen thought he would win this year’s Formula 1 world championship after July’s French Grand Prix when he pulled out a big points gap over Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.

2022 NASCAR at Las Vegas - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Las Vegas - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

The Round of 8 opens at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with just four races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season.

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP "pure pleasure"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP "pure pleasure"

Esteban Ocon says Alpine’s new Formula 1 car floor helped the team to its strong Japanese Grand Prix as it made the car a “pure pleasure” to drive.

GM has “growth plan” for customer Corvettes in IMSA, WEC, beyond
IMSA IMSA

GM has “growth plan” for customer Corvettes in IMSA, WEC, beyond

Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM sportscar racing program manager, says that the customer support program for the Corvette C8 Z06 GT3.R will focus initially on the U.S. in 2024 before spreading to other series.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.