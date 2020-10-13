IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

O'Ward to stay with Arrow McLaren SP for 2021

O'Ward to stay with Arrow McLaren SP for 2021
By:

Arrow McLaren SP announced today that it has signed rising IndyCar star Pato O’Ward for another year.

The news comes just a day after the team announced that O’Ward’s erstwhile teammate Oliver Askew would not be continuing with the team in 2021.

O’Ward, the 2018 Indy Lights champion, has been one of the stars of IndyCar this year, his first full season at this level and he currently lies fifth in the championship. Due to several races with Carlin in 2019, he cannot be classified as a rookie this year but has still only started 21 races.

Despite this relative lack of experience – as well as the absence of testing and restricted track time on race weekends, due to the pandemic-triggered restrictions – O’Ward has scored a pole position and three podium finishes.

“I am beyond excited to be racing with Arrow McLaren SP next season to build on what we have accomplished so far this year,” said O’Ward. “Such a great group of people who truly have welcomed me like a second family.

“Given how much change I have seen in my career to this point, it is invaluable to get the opportunity to put down roots and build on a foundation year over year.” 

Team co-owner Sam Schmidt stated: “The entire team and I are thrilled to have Pato back in the car next year. He has shown incredible form this year and has kept himself in the championship hunt all season long.

“I think he has the potential to compete at the highest level in the NTT IndyCar Series for a long time.”

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Patricio O'Ward , Pato O'Ward
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

