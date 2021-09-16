Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Preview

What channel is IndyCar on? Laguna Seca start time, TV channel & more

By:

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series’ 15th and penultimate round will be held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Here’s all you need to know about how to enjoy the event.

What channel is IndyCar on? Laguna Seca start time, TV channel & more

When is the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

The event is held over three days – Friday, Sept. 17 sees one practice session and qualifying, Saturday, Sept. 18 features second practice and qualifying, while Sunday, Sept. 19 sees a morning warm-up followed by the race.

Friday, Sept. 17

• 2.30-3.15pm Pacific time – Practice
Saturday, Sept. 18

• 10.45-11.30am Pacific time – Practice
• 2.05-3.20pm Pacific time – Qualifying

Sunday, Sept. 19

• 9.00-9.30am – Warm-up
• 12.23 – “Drivers, start your engines”
• 12.30 – Green flag for Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps)


What is the full on-track schedule? (All times are local/Pacific)

Friday, Sept. 17

9.30-10.15am – NASA Touring Car practice
10.30-11.15am – Indy Lights practice
12.45-1.15pm – NASA Touring Car qualifying for Race 1
1.30-2.00pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1
2.30-3.15pm – IndyCar Series Practice 1
3.45-4.30pm – NASA Touring Car Race 1

Saturday, Sept. 18

9.00-9.30am – NASA Touring Car warm-up
9.45-10.15am – Indy Lights qualifying gor Race 2
10.45-11.30am – IndyCar Series Practice 2
12.00-12.30pm – NASA Touring Car qualifying for Race 2
12.45-1.45pm – Indy Lights Race 1
2.05-3.20pm – IndyCar Series Qualifying
3.45-4.30 – NASA Touring Car Race 2

Sunday, Sept. 19

9.00-9.30am – IndyCar Series Warm-up
10.00-11.00 – Indy Lights Race 2
12.30 – Green flag for Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (95 laps)

How can I watch IndyCar at Laguna Seca? 

Friday, Sept. 17

Practice 2.30-3.15pm PT – Peacock live streaming

Saturday, Sept. 18

Practice 10.45-11.30am PT – Peacock live streaming

Qualifying 2.00-3.30pm PT – Peacock live streaming

Sunday, Sept. 19

Warm-up 9.00-9.30am PT – Peacock live streaming

Race 12.00-3.00pm PT – NBC broadcast

 

Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Can I stream the IndyCar race? 

The race itself cannot be streamed, just practice, qualifying and warm-up.

How can I listen to the race?

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205 and 211, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

Mark Jaynes will be lead announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while Dan Rusanowsky and Alex Wolff will report from the pits.

What’s the weather forecast for the race?

Friday will see a peak temperature of 73degF, with the day mainly sunny. Both Saturday and Sunday will be cloudier, and with temperatures reaching only 70degF.

Race weekend details

Track: 11-turn 2.258-mile road course in Monterey, CA.

Race distance: 95 laps / 214.51 miles.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primaries – seven for rookies – and four sets of alternate tires.

Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds total, with maximum time of 15sec per activation.

2019 race winner: Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner [Andretti]-Honda)

2019 pole winner: Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner [Andretti]-Honda), 70.1405sec / 114.867mph

Qualifying record: Helio Castroneves (Reynard-Honda) in 2000 – 67.722sec/118.969mph

Race notes:

There have been nine different winners in 14 NTT IndyCar Series races this season. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou (Barber Motorsports Park, Road America and Portland), Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta (Streets of St. Petersburg), Ganassi’s Scott Dixon (Texas Motor Speedway-1), Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward (Texas Motor Speedway-2 and Belle Isle-2), Rinus VeeKay (Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course-1), Helio Castroneves (Indianapolis 500), Marcus Ericsson (Belle Isle - 2 and Nashville), Josef Newgarden (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Gateway), Will Power (Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – 2).

The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, ’01 and ’14.

The points lead has changed hands six times this season between Palou, O’Ward and Dixon. With only one round to go,

This weekend’s Firestone GP of Monterey will be the 24th Indy car race at Laguna Seca but just the second since 2004. Teo Fabi won the first Indy car race here for Forsythe Racing in 1983. Colton Herta and Helio Castroneves are the only former winners entered in this year’s race. The latter has raced here four times.

Four rookies will compete this weekend – Scott McLaughlin (Penske-Chevrolet), Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda), Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Callum Ilott (making his second IndyCar start) in the Juncos-Hollinger-Chevrolet.

Due to last year’s race cancelation due to the COVID-19, pandemic, other drivers making their first Laguna Seca starts as IndyCar drivers this weekend include Oliver Askew, Dalton Kellett, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil Meyer Shank Racing Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Grow up great Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Sebastien Bourdais Le Mans, France ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 Ed Jones Dubai, United Arab Emirates SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Sonax / Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
22 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Fort Lauderdale, Florida DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 James Hinchcliffe Toronto, Canada Genesys Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Panasonic / Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
45 Oliver Askew Melbourne, Florida Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
51 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
59 Max Chilton Reigate, England Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet
60 Jack Harvey Bassingham, England AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, England Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
shares
comments
Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

Previous article

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "shouldn't have been near" Hamilton after pitstop drama

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
IndyCar

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

4 h
4
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

5
Formula 1

Gallery: The evolution of a Formula 1 car since 1950

Latest news
What channel is IndyCar on? Laguna Seca start time, TV channel & more
IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Laguna Seca start time, TV channel & more

1 h
Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022
IndyCar

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

4 h
Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
Misc

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

7 h
Palou won’t think of title until "last pitstop at Long Beach"
Video Inside
IndyCar

Palou won’t think of title until "last pitstop at Long Beach"

Sep 15, 2021
Andretti confirms champion Hunter-Reay’s exit after 11 years
IndyCar

Andretti confirms champion Hunter-Reay’s exit after 11 years

Sep 15, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Newgarden still in the fight for title 00:58
IndyCar
Sep 14, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden still in the fight for title

IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 chaos to win 01:18
IndyCar
Sep 13, 2021

IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 chaos to win

IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter 00:24
IndyCar
Sep 12, 2021

IndyCar: Palou takes first pole as Penskes falter

IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice 00:24
IndyCar
Sep 12, 2021

IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success 02:03
IndyCar
Sep 9, 2021

IndyCar: Bourdais says managing tire life is crucial to Portland success

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022
IndyCar

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

Palou won’t think of title until "last pitstop at Long Beach"
Video Inside
IndyCar

Palou won’t think of title until "last pitstop at Long Beach"

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Trending Today

Horner: Verstappen "shouldn't have been near" Hamilton after pitstop drama
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen "shouldn't have been near" Hamilton after pitstop drama

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Gallery: The evolution of a Formula 1 car since 1950
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: The evolution of a Formula 1 car since 1950

Throwback scheme revealed for Bill Elliott's NASCAR return
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Throwback scheme revealed for Bill Elliott's NASCAR return

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Marquez says Austin crash "hard to understand"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says Austin crash "hard to understand"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

What channel is IndyCar on? Laguna Seca start time, TV channel & more
IndyCar IndyCar

What channel is IndyCar on? Laguna Seca start time, TV channel & more

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ
General General

Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

Palou won’t think of title until "last pitstop at Long Beach"
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou won’t think of title until "last pitstop at Long Beach"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.