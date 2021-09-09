What channel is IndyCar on? Portland start time, TV channel & more

When is the IndyCar race at Portland?

The IndyCar portion of the event is held over two days – Saturday, Sept. 11 sees two practice sessions split by qualifying, with the race held on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Saturday, Sept. 11

• 9.00-10.15am Pacific time – Practice

• 12.15-1.30pm Pacific time – Qualifying

• 3.15-3.45pm Pacific time – Practice

Sunday, Sept. 12

• 12.00-3.00pm Pacific time – NBC broadcast

• 12.35pm Pacific time – “Drivers start your engines”

• 12.42pm Pacific time – Green flag for Grand Prix of Portland (110 laps)

What is the full on-track schedule? (All times are local/Pacific):

Friday, Sept. 10

9.00-10.40am – Indy Lights test 1

11.50am-1.45pm – Indy Lights test 2

2.00-2.45pm – ARCA practice 1

3.00-3.35pm – Indy Lights practice 1

3.50-4.20pm – ARCA practice 2

4.35-5.00pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1

Saturday, Sept. 11

9.00-10.15am – NTT IndyCar Series practice

10.35-11.05am – ARCA qualifying

11.25-11.55am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 2

12.15-1.30pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

1.55-2.55pm – Indy Lights Race 1

3.15-3.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice

4.30-6.30pm – ARCA Race (57 laps)

Sunday, Sept. 12

10.30-11.30am – Indy Lights Race 2

12.00 – NBC broadcast

12.35 – “Drivers start your engines”

12.42 – Green flag for NTT IndyCar Series race (110 laps)

How can I watch IndyCar at Portland?

Saturday, Sept. 11

• Practice 9.15-10.15am PT – Peacock live streaming

• Qualifying 12.15-1.30pm PT – Peacock live streaming

• Practice 3.15-3.45pm PT – Peacock live streaming

Sunday, Sept. 12

• Race 12.00-3.00pm PT – NBC broadcast

Leigh Diffey is the lead announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Can I stream the IndyCar race?

The race itself cannot be streamed, just practice and qualifying.

How can I listen to the race?

The Grand Prix of Portland will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app.

Nick Yeoman will be lead announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while Ryan Myrehn and Alex Wolff will report from the pits.

What’s the weather forecast for the race?

Friday will see a peak temperature of 75degF, with the day cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly clear, with temperatures reaching 78degF.

Race weekend details

Track: 12-turn 1.964-mile road course in Portland, OR.

Race distance: 110 laps / 216.04 miles.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primaries – seven for rookies – and four sets of alternate tires.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds total, with maximum time of 20sec per activation.

2019 race winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet)

2019 pole winner: Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner [Andretti]-Honda), 57.8111sec / 122.302mph

Qualifying record: Power (Penske-Chevy) in 2018 – 57.2143sec/123.577mph

Race notes:

There have been nine different winners in 13 NTT IndyCar Series races this season. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou (Barber Motorsports Park and Road America), Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta (Streets of St. Petersburg), Ganassi’s Scott Dixon (Texas Motor Speedway-1), Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward (Texas Motor Speedway-2 and Belle Isle-2), Rinus VeeKay (Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course-1), Helio Castroneves (Indianapolis 500), Marcus Ericsson (Belle Isle - 2 and Nashville), Josef Newgarden (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Gateway), Will Power (Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course – 2). The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, ’01 and ’14.

This weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland will be the 27th Indy car race at PIR. Will Power, Takuma Sato and Sebastien Bourdais are the only former Portland winners at this level in this weekend’s race.

Team Penske is the current team with most wins at Portland (six) while Newman/Haas Racing holds the record at eight.

Four rookies will compete this weekend – Scott McLaughlin (Penske-Chevrolet), Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda), Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Callum Ilott (the latter of whom will be making his IndyCar debut) in the Juncos-Hollinger-Chevrolet. Six drivers will be making their first Portland starts as IndyCar drivers this weekend – Oliver Askew, Marcus Ericsson, Dalton Kellett, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil Meyer Shank Racing Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Grow up great Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Sebastien Bourdais Le Mans, France ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Total Quartz Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 Ed Jones Dubai, United Arab Emirates SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Sonax / Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 22 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Fort Lauderdale, Florida DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 James Hinchcliffe Toronto, Canada #ShiftToGreen Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Panasonic / Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Oliver Askew Melbourne, Florida Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 59 Max Chilton Reigate, England Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet 60 Jack Harvey Bassingham, England AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, England Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet