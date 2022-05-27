Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / O’Ward, Rosenqvist confident in AMSP and in avoiding each other at the start Next / Shell to debut 'watershed' renewable racing fuel in IndyCar
IndyCar / Indy 500 Special feature

When F1 conquered the Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 is one of motorsport’s greatest events and has largely been won by homegrown talents, or at least competitors from the regular Indycar series, but Formula 1 does have its place in Indy 500 history.

Listen to this article

In particular, an F1 invasion in the 1960s changed American single-seater racing forever.  In this episode of “Short View Back to the Past”, Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner remembers the time F1 conquered the Indy 500. 

shares
comments
O’Ward, Rosenqvist confident in AMSP and in avoiding each other at the start
Previous article

O’Ward, Rosenqvist confident in AMSP and in avoiding each other at the start
Next article

Shell to debut 'watershed' renewable racing fuel in IndyCar

Shell to debut 'watershed' renewable racing fuel in IndyCar
Load comments

Latest news

Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us”
IndyCar IndyCar

Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us”

Grosjean aims to “play the long game” on Indy 500 debut
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean aims to “play the long game” on Indy 500 debut

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Ganassi 1-2-4 in final practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Ganassi 1-2-4 in final practice

Herta, Malukas suffer shunts in Indy 500 Carb Day practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Malukas suffer shunts in Indy 500 Carb Day practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.