Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500
IndyCar Special feature

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk? A tradition explained

By:

The race-winner drinking milk – or drenching himself in it – is one of the many iconic images from the Indianapolis 500, but how did the tradition start?

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk? A tradition explained

The 24th Indy 500, held in 1936, was the first to feature the Borg-Warner Trophy as the award for the winner, and the first time the winner was given the official pace car. But it’s what winner Louis Meyer did immediately after the race that initiated the most unusual of traditions.

Meyer, born in Manhattan, raised in Los Angeles, had already won the race twice when he pulled his Miller into Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Victory Lane after more than four-and-a-half hours at the wheel on a warm day in May. Having been brought up believing in the nourishing and refreshing qualities of buttermilk, that’s what the fatigued Meyer requested and swigged after becoming the Indy 500’s first three-time winner.

An opportunistic marketing man in the dairy industry saw the footage of the post-race celebration, unaware that it had in fact been buttermilk that Meyer was chugging, and made inquiries into having Indy winners drink milk from there on.

The notion seemed short-lived, for when racing resumed after World War II, the next three-time winner Wilbur Shaw, now president of the track, gave water to the winner, but when Shaw died in a plane crash in 1954, the idea of milk-drinking was revived. The American Dairy Industry then decided to offer $400 to the winner and $50 to his chief mechanic, provided the driver was shown drinking milk in Victory Lane. That was quite an incentive.

The Speedway’s legendary historian Donald Davidson wrote: “As luck would have it, 1956 winner Pat Flaherty suffered from a slight calcium deficiency and regularly drank milk. In addition to a healthy swig of water from the Shaw cup, he consumed an entire bottle of milk and then asked for a second. The water in the Shaw cup was still offered for a couple more years until finally being retired in favor of milk only.”

And so it became tradition. There was a hiccup in 1993 when Emerson Fittipaldi, after his second Indy win, pushed away the proffered bottle of milk and chose to drink orange juice, explaining to the track commentator that he was promoting the Brazilian citrus drink industry, in which he was involved.

Of course, messing with tradition does not go down well with motorsport fans, and Emmo was jeered by the crowd. Rumor has it that his team owner Roger Penske did persuade him to take a sip of the milk, but by then the damage was done, and to this day there are Speedway devotees who hold the episode against Fittipaldi. One even told this writer that he’d put a curse on the Brazilian great, which is what caused him to crash while leading in the closing stages the following year!

Fittipaldi realized his PR blunder and the money that the winner receives from the American Dairy Association was then donated to a charity. It’s safe to say, a lesson was learned, and it’s not a mistake any winner will make again.

These days every driver who participates in the race is asked by the Association beforehand which milk they wish to drink should they make that special trip and it is pre-arranged. Not even the lactose intolerant would spurn the churn if it meant they got the chance to wear the BorgWarner wreath and hold aloft one of those iconic milk bottles.

Winners drink milk

Winners drink milk

Photo by: IndyCar Series

shares
comments
The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500

Previous article

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

2
NASCAR Cup

Harvick 'never felt more unsafe' after racing in the rain at COTA

3
IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500

12h
4
Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

5
Formula 1

An interview with Terry Fullerton - Ayrton Senna's favorite adversary

Latest news
Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk? A tradition explained
IndyCar

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk? A tradition explained

59m
The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500
IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500

12h
Indy 500: Ganassi cars lead last practice before Carb Day
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi cars lead last practice before Carb Day

May 23, 2021
VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband”
IndyCar

VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband”

May 23, 2021
Dixon didn’t want to know trim level before “hairy” pole run
IndyCar

Dixon didn’t want to know trim level before “hairy” pole run

May 23, 2021
Latest videos
Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole 00:35
IndyCar
May 24, 2021

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole

2021 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 Highlights 04:59
IndyCar
May 24, 2021

2021 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 Highlights

IndyCar: Dixon tops Saturday qualifying in Indy 500 01:51
IndyCar
May 23, 2021

IndyCar: Dixon tops Saturday qualifying in Indy 500

IndyCar: Ferrucci recovered from Indy crash 00:37
IndyCar
May 22, 2021

IndyCar: Ferrucci recovered from Indy crash

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 3 01:07
IndyCar
May 21, 2021

Juan Pablo Montoya: Indy 500 Practice day 3

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500

Indy 500: Ganassi cars lead last practice before Carb Day Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi cars lead last practice before Carb Day

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas wheel nut still stuck on Mercedes car after pitstop issue

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers -- final ten revealed
NHRA NHRA

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers -- final ten revealed

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc crash?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc crash?

Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea
World Superbike World Superbike

Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Nitro Rallycross reveals global expansion plan, new electric car
Rallycross Rallycross

Nitro Rallycross reveals global expansion plan, new electric car

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk? A tradition explained
IndyCar IndyCar

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk? A tradition explained

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500

Indy 500: Ganassi cars lead last practice before Carb Day
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Ganassi cars lead last practice before Carb Day

VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband”
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay: “Perfect” Carpenter cars “suit Chevy powerband”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.