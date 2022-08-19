Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar Special feature

Will Power’s 67 Indy car pole positions – the full list

Will Power has now matched Mario Andretti’s all-time record of Indy car pole positions. Here is the full list of the Team Penske ace’s top-tier poles, from 2006 through to present day.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Will Power’s 67 Indy car pole positions – the full list
Listen to this article

 

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
1 2006 Surfers Paradise Champ Car Walker Racing Lola-Ford Cosworth
 

 

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
2 2007 Las Vegas Champ Car Walker Racing Panoz-Cosworth
3 2007 Houston Champ Car Walker Racing Panoz-Cosworth
4 2007 Edmonton Champ Car Walker Racing Panoz-Cosworth
5 2007 Surfers Paradise Champ Car Walker Racing Panoz-Cosworth
6 2007 Mexico City Champ Car Walker Racing Panoz-Cosworth

 

 

Photo by: Troy Hart

Non-championship            2008          Surfers Paradise            IndyCar      KV Racing    Dallara-Honda

 

 

Photo by: Dan R. Boyd / Motorsport Images

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
7 2009 Long Beach IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
8 2009 Edmonton IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda

2009 was Power's part-time season with Penske, making six starts.

 

Race winner Will Power, Team Penske receives the inaugural 'Mario Andretti Road Championship Trophy' from Mario Andretti and Brian McEnnerney.

Photo by: Bob Heathcote

Photo by: Bob Heathcote

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
9 2010 St. Petersburg IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
10 2010 Barber M.P. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
11 2010 Long Beach IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
12 2010 Iowa Speedway IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
13 2010 Watkins Glen IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
14 2010 Edmonton IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
15 2010 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
16 2010 Sonoma IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda

 

 

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
17 2011 St. Petersburg IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
18 2011 Barber M.P. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
19 2011 Long Beach IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
20 2011 Sao Paulo IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
21 2011 Toronto IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
22 2011 Sonoma IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
23 2011 Baltimore IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda
24 2011 Kentucky IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Honda

 

 

Photo by: Jamey Price / Motorsport Images

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
25 2012 St. Petersburg IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
26 2012 Sao Paulo IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
27 2012 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
28 2012 Sonoma IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
29 2012 Baltimore IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

 

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
30 2013 St. Petersburg IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
31 2013 Texas M.S. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
32 2013 Fontana IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

 

Photo by: David Yowe

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
33 2014 Barber M.P. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
34 2014 Texas M.S. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
35 2014 Milwaukee IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
36 2014 Sonoma IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

 

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
37 2015 St. Petersburg IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
38 2015 Indianapolis R.C. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
39 2015 Detroit 1 IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
40 2015 Texas M.S. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
41 2015 Toronto IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
42 2015 Sonoma IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

 

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
43 2016 St. Petersburg IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
44 2016 Road America IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

 

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
45 2017 St. Petersburg IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
46 2017 Barber M.P. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
47 2017 Indianapolis R.C. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
48 2017 Iowa Speedway IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
49 2017 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
50 2017 Gateway IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
51 2018 Indianapolis R.C. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
52 2018 Iowa Speedway IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
53 2018 Pocono IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
54 2018 Portland IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Bill Gulker

Photo by: Bill Gulker

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
55 2019 St. Petersburg IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
56 2019 Circuit of The Americas IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
57 2019 Mid-Ohio IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
58 2020 Indianapolis R.C. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
59 2020 Gateway 1 IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
60 2020 Mid-Ohio 1 IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
61 2020 Indianapolis R.C. 2 IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
62 2020 St. Petersburg IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
63 2021 Gateway IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet

 

 

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Pole Season Venue Series Team Chassis-Engine
64 2022 Indianapolis R.C. IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
65 2022 Iowa Speedway 1 IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
66 2022 Iowa Speedway 2 IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
67 2022 Gateway IndyCar Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet
